Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
How Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried and Friends Quietly Donated to Political Groups and Relatives
The campaign finance violations detailed in a 14-page indictment against one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried are numerous and varied. Prosecutors accuse the FTX founder of conspiring with others to make and receive illegal campaign donations, hide them, misuse corporate contributions and of improperly using a conduits to hide who was giving the money.
Many of crypto’s greatest defenders abandon the cause amid FTX fallout
Many onetime defenders of cryptocurrency are abandoning the industry after a series of failures that culminated in the spectacular fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.
Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.
NBC San Diego
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Sent Back to Bahamas Jail in Day of Courtroom Chaos
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to a Bahamas jail. He had been expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing on Monday morning, but in court demanded to see a copy of his federal indictment, with his defense attorney expressing "shock" at the proceedings. Bankman-Fried, dressed in...
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis
The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
CNN chief executive Chris Licht says the 'vitriol' aimed at him over his efforts to make the network less partisan has been 'stunning'
"The uninformed vitriol, especially from the left, has been stunning," Licht told The New York Times during one of several interviews with the outlet.
Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether he should stay on as CEO, but he'd already made up his mind to go
Musk used the poll to legitimize his decision to resign, while creating the image he's a democratic leader. In reality, he wants to focus on Tesla.
The US housing market faces a 'triple whammy' of threats - and stocks may stage a Santa Claus rally, a top strategist says
The US housing market has been hit by labor shortages, rising costs, and soaring mortgage rates. Brian Jacobsen, an Allspring strategist, described those three trends as a "triple whammy." Signs of fading inflation this week could spark a Santa Claus rally for stocks, he said. The US housing market is...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say
Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
CoinDesk
The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022
Price crashes and crypto collapses dominated headlines in 2022, but it was a year of significant progress for Bitcoin. In 2022, we saw how Bitcoin as a protocol allows for widespread innovation that fills whatever needs developers and entrepreneurs identify without any need for changes to that protocol. We’ve highlighted 10 important developments below.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks, Elon Musk, Amazon
1. U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open after Wall Street declined for a second straight week — the first time that's happened since September. The hawkish tone from the Fed was to blame. 2. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson sees the. going as low as 3,000 next...
Donald Trump's first NFT offering sells out in less than a day
The first NFT collection from former President Donald Trump sold out less than a day after going on sale, giving its creators a nearly $4.5 million windfall.The businessman-turned-politician rolled out the "Trump digital trading cards" on Thursday in a widely hyped announcement. The video opens with an animated image of Trump dressed in a superhero outfit shooting laser beams out of his eyes. The cartoonish graphic is followed by the real Trump."This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington," Trump, who recently declared himself a candidate for president in 2024, says in the video. Buyers of...
Private-equity firms are coming around to the idea of using more data in the investment process. It's still an uphill battle.
Blackstone rolled out a data tool for its PE portfolio after its success within its real-estate business. Here's why PE firms are warming up to data.
Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk
It's a total stock market disaster for Tesla. Even for the world leader in electric vehicles, this is worrying, even alarming. This will not be a year to remember for the carmaker's investors. And if they do, they will probably remember that in a few months, the value of a portfolio can completely melt away.
NBC San Diego
Nikkei 225 Falls More Than 2% After Bank of Japan Widens Yield Target Range, Yen Strengthens
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.68%, leading losses in the region and the Topix fell 1.75% in its...
Comments / 0