NBC San Diego

How Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried and Friends Quietly Donated to Political Groups and Relatives

The campaign finance violations detailed in a 14-page indictment against one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried are numerous and varied. Prosecutors accuse the FTX founder of conspiring with others to make and receive illegal campaign donations, hide them, misuse corporate contributions and of improperly using a conduits to hide who was giving the money.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NBC San Diego

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Sent Back to Bahamas Jail in Day of Courtroom Chaos

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to a Bahamas jail. He had been expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing on Monday morning, but in court demanded to see a copy of his federal indictment, with his defense attorney expressing "shock" at the proceedings. Bankman-Fried, dressed in...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis

The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000

Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...
CoinDesk

The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022

Price crashes and crypto collapses dominated headlines in 2022, but it was a year of significant progress for Bitcoin. In 2022, we saw how Bitcoin as a protocol allows for widespread innovation that fills whatever needs developers and entrepreneurs identify without any need for changes to that protocol. We’ve highlighted 10 important developments below.
CBS Detroit

Donald Trump's first NFT offering sells out in less than a day

The first NFT collection from former President Donald Trump sold out less than a day after going on sale, giving its creators a nearly $4.5 million windfall.The businessman-turned-politician rolled out the "Trump digital trading cards" on Thursday in a widely hyped announcement. The video opens with an animated image of Trump dressed in a superhero outfit shooting laser beams out of his eyes. The cartoonish graphic is followed by the real Trump."This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington," Trump, who recently declared himself a candidate for president in 2024, says in the video. Buyers of...
TheStreet

Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

It's a total stock market disaster for Tesla. Even for the world leader in electric vehicles, this is worrying, even alarming. This will not be a year to remember for the carmaker's investors. And if they do, they will probably remember that in a few months, the value of a portfolio can completely melt away.

