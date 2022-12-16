Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses
Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
NBC San Diego
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC San Diego
21% of Investors Don't Think They Pay Investing-Related Fees. Here's Why They're Wrong — and How It Costs Them
Twenty-one percent of people said they don't pay fees to invest in non-retirement accounts, up from 14% in 2018, according to brokerage regulator FINRA. Financial services firms generally don't require customers to write a check for things such as mutual funds or financial advice. They withdraw their fees from your investment assets each year.
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC San Diego
Nikkei 225 Falls More Than 2% After Bank of Japan Widens Yield Target Range, Yen Strengthens
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.68%, leading losses in the region and the Topix fell 1.75% in its...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. General Mills (GIS) – General Mills reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, and it raised its full-year forecast. The food producer was helped by higher prices which were only partially offset by increased input costs. The stock slid 1.3% in premarket action.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 4.2%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 2.4% after...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Turn Slightly Higher as Market Attempts to Snap 4-Day Losing Streak
Stocks rose Tuesday as Wall Street shook off a surprise move from the Bank of Japan that sent global bond yields up. Investors also overlooked fears that a year-end rally may not come to pass. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.40%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
NBC San Diego
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue Are Remaking the World of Advertising
The Covid years led to a boom in all kinds of digital transformation efforts, but the advertising and marketing business is now finding the sweet spot between physical and digital for successful campaigns. Michael Park, chief marketing officer at ServiceNow, says his company's approach is evolving business to business marketing...
NBC San Diego
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
NBC San Diego
Southeast Asian Venture Capital Firms Expect to Be Pickier in 2023 Than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says He Likes Corteva and Nucor for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors two stocks they should consider adding to their portfolios. Stocks in the materials sector tend to be highly cyclical, meaning they could get hammered if the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes tip the economy into a recession, he explained. CNBC's Jim...
Comments / 0