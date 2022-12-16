ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK trains grind to a halt again as travel disrupted by fresh 48-hour walkout

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

RMT union leader Mick Lynch raised hopes future rail strikes could be averted as he announced further talks with rail bosses on the day travel was disrupted by a fresh 48-hour walkout.

Members at 14 companies and Network Rail took industrial action on Friday, 24 hours after an unprecedented nursing strike.

Mr Lynch revealed that he met with the rail minister last night, confirming that negotiations can happen in the following weeks.

“He invited us and requested that we get together and hold further talks going forward,” the union chief said.

