ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ken Loach says BBC played ‘shameless role’ in ‘destruction’ of Jeremy Corbyn Labour leadership

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmmmG_0jkufFae00

Ken Loach has criticised the BBC , saying it played a “shameless role” in “the destruction of Jeremy Corbyn ’s leadership”.

The British film director, 85, expressed the belief that the BBC “played a prime role” in the former Labour leader’s exit from the party.

According to Loach, Corbyn’s “political project has been wiped out of the public discourse” despite “nearly becoming the government three years ago”.

Corbyn stepped down as Labour leader in 2020 following the party’s defeat in the 2019 general election.

Loach said that Corbyn’s role had been “delegitimised”, telling Equal Times : “They’ve rewritten history so that it doesn’t exist. It’s like the photograph of Trotsky that Stalin cut out.

“The man doesn’t exist in history. Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t exist in history now.”

In August 2021, the left-wing filmmaker revealed that current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had removed him as a party member because he would “not disown” previously expelled members.

He said at the time: “There is indeed a witch-hunt… Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”

Loach’s words come after Labour’s ruling body voted to ban four associated factions for not being “compatible” with the party’s values.

One group was supportive of Corbyn, whom Starmer replaced as leader, while another claimed that Starmer’s attempts to combat antisemitism was politically motivated. Another faction welcomed expelled members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyuL4_0jkufFae00

In a new interview, Loach continued to question Starmer’s leadership, stating: “The manipulation of the rules and the straight aggression has been unbelievable.”

He continued: “It should be unbelievable: the manipulation of rules against the left, the imposition of candidates, expulsions and the fact that at least 200,000 people as far as we know – and probably more – have left the Labour party under Starmer. It’s not even a news story!

“If ever we needed a clear example of political manipulation by the broadcasters, there it is.”

The Independent has contacted a BBC and Labour spokesperson for comment.

Loach’s film credits include Kes , The Wind That Shakes the Barley and I, Daniel Blake .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
The Independent

Piers Morgan weighs in on Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column

Piers Morgan has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial rant about Meghan Markle in a national newspaper.In an op-ed for The Sun, published 16 December, Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.The article has since been removed from the publication’s website after the column became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article.Clarkson himself has received considerable backlash, with a number of celebrities and public figures condemning his remarks. Morgan – an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – reacted...
The Independent

Voices: This December, can we please cancel one awful Christmas song?

I’m not the first to demand that it be banned, cancelled and burned (should such a thing be possible) and yet this year, like all those that have come to pass since 1984, we’ve been forced to suffer through it again. I’m talking about the Band Aid 1984 charity single, “Do they know it’s Christmas?”.First, let’s answer the question; yes, they damn well do know it’s Christmas. Politicians and celebrities get “cancelled” for far less but every year, Africans in the UK hear this embarrassment of a song and are expected to smile, ignore it or even sing along.Bob...
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury addresses royal rift over Harry and Meghan

The Archbishop of Canterbury has commented on Harry and Meghan’s status within the royal family following the couple’s explosive Netflix documentary.Last week, the final three episodes of the series dropped on the streaming platform, charting the couple’s decision to step down from their roles in the royal family and move to California.Among the claims levelled against the royal family in the documentary, Harry and Meghan detailed everything from tense meetings with other senior members of the family and living in “small” palace grounds to Meghan’s legal case against Associated Newspapers and their ongoing battles with the tabloid media.In one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury hits back at MP criticising bishops ‘using pulpit to preach’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has hit back at a Tory MP who criticised Church of England bishops for “using the pulpit to preach from”. Jonathan Gullis, MP for Stoke on Trent, ridiculed the senior clerics for “preaching” about refugees after they criticised the government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. Archbishop Justin Welby took to Twitter to respond to the MP’s comments. Always grateful for feedback - look forward to advice on what we should be doing in the pulpit. (Just to confirm: we’ll be continuing to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ.) https://t.co/YdkT9zMBhe— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby)...
The Independent

Nursing unions to announce post-Christmas strikes by Friday unless deal is made

Nurses will announce post-Christmas strikes by the end of the week unless the Government agrees a deal on pay, a union chief has said.A “clock is running” for the Prime Minister to enter negotiations after a strike day on Tuesday, Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said.The 12-hour walkout, the second in less than a week, saw around 10,000 NHS nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland stay absent from work, with many taking to picket lines to express their concern over pay, staffing levels and patient safety.We are not looking for a miracle, just the fair pay and...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independence

Rishi Sunak believes the people of Scotland want the government to focus on "pressing" issues, not the independence referendum. The prime minister said the biggest challenge they're facing is the cost of living crisis, and he wants to provide "opportunity and jobs for them."The SNP’s Pete Wishart challenged Mr Sunak on this stance, insisting that denying another referendum would only push up support for independence."At some point, you're going to have to address this," he told the prime minister.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Female MP claims she was ‘touched inappropriately by male MP on trip overseas’

A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
The Independent

Boris Becker says he was ‘a nobody’ in prison as he breaks silence after release

Tennis star Boris Becker has said he was a “nobody” at the London prison where he served eight months of his sentence for bankruptcy-related crimes before being deported back to his native Germany last week.In his first interview since his release, Becker told German broadcaster Sat.1 that he wasn’t known by his first name in prison but instead was “just a number”, adding: “They don’t give a s*** who you are.”The sportsman suggested that it had been a “very expensive” lesson, in which he claimed to have “rediscovered the person [he] used to be”.“I learned a hard lesson. A...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: Piers Morgan weighs in on The Sun column as Meghan Markle makes announcement

The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has intensified, with his The Sun newspaper column attracting a record number of complaints.In his op-ed, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.More than...
The Independent

Prince Harry to be interviewed by journalist who prompted Meghan’s ‘not OK’ comment in 2019

The Duke of Sussex is recording a new interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby to publicise his forthcoming memoir, according to reports. Spare, which has been ghost-written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, JR Moehringer, is expected to contain more revealing insights into Harry’s experience of growing up as part of the royal family and his subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle and move to the US. Bradby, who has known Harry since he was a teenager, is also the person to whom Markle famously confessed she was “not OK” after he asked about her mental health during the...
The Independent

‘Shame on you’: Protesters rage as MSPs vote down gender reform amendment

Spectators have been removed from the Scottish Parliament chamber after cries of “shame on you” rang out as MSPs voted down an amendment to controversial gender reforms.In a marathon session at Holyrood, MSPs were debating changes to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.One amendment, tabled by Tory MSP Russell Findlay, would place barriers in the way of convicted sex offenders being able to apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC).The amendment was defeated by 59 votes to 64 with two abstentions.Shame on all of youProtestersWhen the vote was read out in the chamber by Deputy Presiding Officer Anabelle Ewing, shouting...
The Independent

Nurse strikes after Christmas ‘highly likely’ if government maintains ‘silence’

Nurses are “highly likely” to go on strike again after Christmas if the Welsh Government maintains its “silence”, a Royal College of Nursing chief has warned.Nicky Hughes, associate director of nursing at RCN Wales, claimed health minister Eluned Morgan had refused all calls by the union to enter into negotiations about pay with them up to and during the strike day on Tuesday.The 12-hour walk out, the second in less than a week, saw around 10,000 NHS nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland stay absent from work, with many of them taking to picket lines to express their concern...
The Independent

Public warned against ‘risky activity’ as ambulance strikes send NHS into meltdown

Britons have been warned not to take risks – including drinking, driving or playing certain sports – as ambulance services descended into chaos hours before a planned strike.At least seven of 10 ambulance trusts declared “critical incidents” amid “unprecedented” pressure on services, while NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety during Wednesday’s walkout in England and Wales.However, patients were urged to still call 999 for emergencies.Junior health minister Will Quince warned the public to avoid unnecessary car journeys, contact sports and any other “risky activities”, while health chiefs urged people to “drink responsibly”.But No 10 would not be drawn...
The Independent

Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services declare critical incidents ahead of paramedic strikes

Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services have declared critical incidents, as NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety in the face of strikes by thousands of paramedics.Nurses also took industrial action in their thousands on Tuesday, but prime minister Rishi Sunak was warned that health leaders were “particularly concerned” about the impact of strikes by ambulance staff due to walk out the following day.In declaring critical incidents, ambulance services said they had come under “extreme” and sustained pressure in recent days, blamed in part on huge volumes of emergency 999 calls and delays in handing patients over...
The Independent

More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

More cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers have been reported in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 67, figures published on Tuesday show.The UKHSA said five cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between December 12 and 18.In the previous week – from December 5 to 11  – the total was 62 after another five cases were reported.This time last month – between November 14 and 20 – the number was 45.Fifty of the cases were recorded in the South East, six were in London,...
The Independent

Musk says only people who pay him to use Twitter will be allowed to vote in future polls

Elon Musk said he will restrict voting on significant policy decisions only to paying Twitter Blue subscribers just a day after users voted mostly in favour of a poll he put up asking if he should step down as CEO.Mr Musk has not directly commented on the poll many hours after it closed and showed at least 57.5 per cent were in favour of him stepping down. The Tesla billionaire had earlier said he would abide by the poll’s results. The latest decision to restrict voting on major policy decisions has been criticised by the social media giant’s users.Mr...
The Independent

Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks

Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
The Independent

Royal experts suggest solution to help family members escape ‘gilded cage’

A slimmed-down monarchy could help reduce some of the issues experienced within the royal family, two expets have argued in the wake of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary.In the bombshell series, the couple make a series of allegations against the royal family, suggesting major rifts between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in addition to other senior members of the family.In one episode, Harry claims that his brother “screamed” at him during negotiation talks at Sandringham in 2020, where the family gathered to discuss the Sussex’s potential exit from royal duties.Now, two constitutional...
The Independent

‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS

Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
The Independent

The Independent

985K+
Followers
317K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy