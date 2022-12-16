Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Clark County employee

Thanks for signing up!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office.

According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars between 2005 and 2021. In August he pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated theft and theft in office and he has already begun serving his seven-year sentence in prison.

The report details the investigation, which began with a tip received about a suspicious vendor which received county payments, but did not have an address, tax identification number or a description of work being performed. Clark County Prosecutor discovered that the $110,000 payment was deposited into a bank account under Vanderhorst’s name.

Investigators later discovered that Vanderhorst had opened a fake vendor bank account, deposited county checks into it and transferred funds into a personal bank account or withdrew funds for his personal use.

The report details that Vanderhorst also issued warrants to his fictitious vendor for his personal benefit “due to a lack of management oversight and failure by the county to segregate duties.”

Clark County Common Pleas Judge Douglas Rastatter also ordered Vanderhort, who was originally indicted in February, to forfeit all bank account balances, a 2019 Mazda, all funds in his deferred compensation accounts and his $4,294 monthly Ohio Public Employees Retirement System distribution.

