South Florida sports memorabilia expected to fetch record prices at auction

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami, FL - A piece of South Florida sports history will be up for auction next month and experts say the memorabilia could fetch record prices.

The jersey worn by LeBron James during the 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 is set to go up for auction through world-renowned auction house Sotheby's on January 27th.

James wore the jersey while scoring 37 points and securing 12 rebounds, leading the Miami Heat to a 95-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The win marked back-to-back NBA championships won by the Heat.

In a statement, Sotheby's said the jersey "commemorates James’ first career NBA Finals Game 7 appearance, back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards with the Miami Heat."

Experts say the jersey has an estimated value of $3 to $5 million, making it one of the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia of all time.

During a September auction, Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey sold for $10.1 million, becoming the most valuable basketball jersey ever sold at auction.

Comments / 0

 

