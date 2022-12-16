ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy Apparel’ Brand Facing Eviction From Los Angeles Office

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
Kanye West is reportedly facing eviction from his Yeezy Apparel brand’s Los Angeles office after allegedly falling two months behind on rent.

According to documents obtained by The Blast , the rapper owes over $60,000 in back rent and has been ordered to vacate the premises within 72 hours unless the balance is paid in full. The landlord says West hasn’t paid rent for the months of November or December.

The eviction notice, which surfaced on Tuesday (Dec. 13), also states that the owner of the property, CT Calabasas, has deemed West an “unlawful detainer” of the office.

“Within three days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the amount of said rent in full or quit said premises and deliver up possession of the same to the authorized agent for your landlord,” the eviction notice states.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France.

The letter also warns that legal action will be taken to ensure West pays or cooperates with the company’s request. “If you fail to pay or quit, legal proceedings will be instituted against you for possession of the premises, forfeiture of the agreement, and for monetary damages as may be allowed by law. You are further notified that by this Notice the Landlord elects to and does hereby declare a forfeiture of said Lease if said rent is not paid in full within three (3) days.”

CT Calabasas claims to have first entered an agreement with the 45-year-old in 2015, when Yeezy Apparel operated under the name West Brands Fashion. However, when the two companies merged the following year, the company says it resulted in “succeeding West Brand’s interest in the lease. According to the landlord, the agreed upon monthly rate to rent the office space was $31,477.40.

The fashion mogul’s apparent financial troubles come after his net worth plummeted due to being dropped from endorsement deals and partnerships with numerous companies amid making anti-semitic statements. A billionaire prior to his comments, West’s net worth is currently estimated at $400 million after Adidas, Gap, JPMorgan Chase, Balenciaga and others severed ties from the Grammy Award winner.

Jared Leto and Kanye West attend VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.

