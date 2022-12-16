Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who along with […] The post Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
NBC12
Tavorise Marks to file lawsuit against VA Democrats over primary election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democrats in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for who they want to see represent their party in February’s special election. Candidate Tavorise Marks confirmed to NBC12 that he planned to file a lawsuit against the Virginia Democratic Party.
WAVY News 10
Va. AG urges colleges to combat Jewish hate on campuses
RICHMOND, Va. – “Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares addressed a letter to the Virginia Council of Presidents urging them to actively fight against Jewish hate on...
NBC12
In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus
Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
cardinalnews.org
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat
(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats in the 4th Congressional District plan a firehouse primary Tuesday to select their nominee for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. Registered Democratic voters in the district can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at eight different polling locations: Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road,...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
Here comes Youngkin Claus…
From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Colette McEachin officially endorses McClellan for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond Colette McEachin officially endorsed State Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, a seat that was left behind by McEachin's late husband Congressman Donald McEachin.
vivatysons.com
Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts
Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
shoredailynews.com
Applications open for 2022 United Way Funding
The 2023 application for funding from the 2022 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org. The application is open to all 501c3 organizations who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The dateline for the application is February 9, 2023. According...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
AG Miyares sends letter to Virginia colleges regarding rise of antisemitism
Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the Council of Presidents and board members at all Virginia public colleges regarding the rise of antisemitism at universities nationwide.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Governor Sets Date For Special Election To Replace McEachin
Governor Glenn Youngkin has set February 21 as the date for the Special Election to fill the U.S. House District seat now vacant due to the death of Congressman Donald McEachin. High-ranking state lawmakers such as Lionell Spruill and potential candidates for the seat were camped out in Richmond on...
wfxrtv.com
Youngkin announces special election dates for Va. 24th district
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced the date for the special election in the 24th district, the seat previously held by the late Ronnie Campbell. The special election is set to take place on Jan. 10 a little over a month after...
WBTM
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
Comments / 0