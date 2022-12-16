ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginian Review

Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district

Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies

Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who along with […] The post Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Va. AG urges colleges to combat Jewish hate on campuses

RICHMOND, Va. – “Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares addressed a letter to the Virginia Council of Presidents urging them to actively fight against Jewish hate on...
NBC12

In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus

Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat

(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats in the 4th Congressional District plan a firehouse primary Tuesday to select their nominee for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. Registered Democratic voters in the district can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at eight different polling locations: Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Here comes Youngkin Claus…

From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
vivatysons.com

Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts

Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
VIENNA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Applications open for 2022 United Way Funding

The 2023 application for funding from the 2022 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org. The application is open to all 501c3 organizations who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The dateline for the application is February 9, 2023. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Governor Sets Date For Special Election To Replace McEachin

Governor Glenn Youngkin has set February 21 as the date for the Special Election to fill the U.S. House District seat now vacant due to the death of Congressman Donald McEachin. High-ranking state lawmakers such as Lionell Spruill and potential candidates for the seat were camped out in Richmond on...
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Youngkin announces special election dates for Va. 24th district

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced the date for the special election in the 24th district, the seat previously held by the late Ronnie Campbell. The special election is set to take place on Jan. 10 a little over a month after...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
VIRGINIA STATE

