Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved

A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks

TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Missed Connection – Walters in Navy Yard

Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. Might be a long shot but I kept making eye contact with this guy across the bar at Walters in Navy Yard (Friday night.) He was extremely cute and I’m not...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.  Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...
MARYLAND STATE
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The legacy media failed in Loudoun

Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

