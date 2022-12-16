BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO