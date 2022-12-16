Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
More than 14,000 winners drawn in SC for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $465M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 14,000 winners were drawn in South Carolina Friday and the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. With only six days until Christmas, someone could win $465 million Tuesday night. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing...
What Lowcountry grocery stores will be open for the holidays? We've got the list
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Christmas less than a week away, business hours for stores across the state will change briefly at the end of the week. Below are the holiday hours for grocery stores in the Charleston area. LIDL. Christmas Eve : closes at 8 p.m. Christmas Day:...
SC lawmakers consider bills to combat fentanyl crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Overdoses in South Carolina are spiking, and mostly one drug is to blame. Fentanyl has led to more deaths in the last few years and now state lawmakers are hoping to curb the issue. State lawmakers are considering drug-induced homicide bills, which would charge someone for...
DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 test kits to help prevent holiday spike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages South Carolinians to take advantage of the federal government’s continued efforts to provide free, COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to households across the country. The White House announced it was restarting its partnership...
SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
MUSC never operated kids trans clinic or carried out surgeries for minors: Spokesperson
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding to allegations that its physicians provided care for children as young as four in a pediatric transgender clinic. On Monday, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, made up of 13 state lawmakers, claimed victory over the Charleston-based...
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
State won't seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated. “After...
