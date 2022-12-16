ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

SC lawmakers consider bills to combat fentanyl crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Overdoses in South Carolina are spiking, and mostly one drug is to blame. Fentanyl has led to more deaths in the last few years and now state lawmakers are hoping to curb the issue. State lawmakers are considering drug-induced homicide bills, which would charge someone for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

State won't seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated. “After...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy