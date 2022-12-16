ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Delegate Marcus Simon last weekend announced his re-election plans for 2013 in the newly configured 13th House District. The City of Falls Church is in this newly drawn district. Simon’s statement made this weekend:. “I am thrilled to announce that I am running for re-election and will be...
