WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves
On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves. This kind of stuff makes everyone smile. If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun. Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our...
Sheridan Media
Christmas Bird Counts conducted in Sheridan, Big Horn and Johnson Counties
The Bighorn Audubon Society has reported that the Christmas Bird Counts began this past weekend. According to the National Audubon Society, conservation was in its beginning stages during the late 1800s, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations. Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition—a “Christmas Bird Census” that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. Since that time, the Christmas Bird Count has become an annual tradition and service with thousands of volunteers braving freezing temperatures to count birds throughout the nation.
KTVQ translator in Sheridan, Wyo. viewing area back in service
KTVQ is back on the air in Sheridan. If you have not done a channel scan since we went off, it should come right back on.
Sheridan Media
SDCS Dog Lead gives tips for keeping pets safe in freezing temperatures
The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County beginning Dec. 20, through Dec. 24. The weather service reports temperatures and wind chills will be dangerous and a period of accumulating snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows Wednesday night are expected to reach -37...
Sheridan Media
Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Reata Cook Gets A Preview Of Miss Rodeo America Competition
A Sheridan County Rodeo Queen who will represent Wyoming next year, recently got a taste of what she will experience when tries to win a bigger crown. Reata Cook, who is the 2023 Miss Rodeo Wyoming, was in Las Vegas earlier this month at the National Finals Rodeo, to watch her predecessor compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2023.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold
Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
Sheridan Media
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County
Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County’s Unemployment Rate Decreased In November 2022; Johnson County Increased
Although the unemployment rate in Wyoming increased in November, winter seasonal jobs helped make sure the rate didn’t go up by much. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November. It was 4.0% in November of 2021.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: December 18th, 2022
These are the standings as of December 18th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are from Thursday, January 5th through Saturday, January 7th at Cheyenne (opponents TBA). Big Horn’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 5th vs. Pine...
Sheridan Media
Council Approves the Hiring of Three Additional Firefighters
The Sheridan City Council approved a resolution Monday night authorizing City Administrator Stu McRae to hire three additional firefighters. Fire Chief Gary Harnish said one of the reasons they need more personnel is due to the population growth Sheridan has recently experienced. The Council gave third and final reading approval...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan High School Wrestling Results: December 16-17, 2022
Sheridan competed at a meet in Gillette, while Tongue River was at Wright. The next scheduled meets for both teams are on Friday and Saturday, January 6-7 at Douglas. Waiting for results. Check back later.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Sheridan high school basketball teams dropped games with Buffalo Friday, Saturday the Lady Broncs lost against Cody while the Broncs played well and beat Cody. Lady Broncs Head coach Ryan Sullivan said the Cody girls have a very good team and they...
Sheridan Media
Emergency Management Issues Dangerous Cold Weather Warning
Extremely low temperatures with dangerous wind chills forecast for Sheridan County and the surrounding area has prompted Sheridan County Emergency Management to issue a warning to residents. The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County from Tuesday, December 20 through Saturday, December...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming And Diving Results: December 16-17, 2022
Sheridan competed at a pair of meets at Kelly Walsh during the weekend, ahead of the winter break. The next scheduled swim meet is the Sheridan Pre-Invite on Friday, January 6 and the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday, January 7. Kelly Walsh Pre-Invite – Friday, December 16 (no team scores):
