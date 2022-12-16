ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Christmas Bird Counts conducted in Sheridan, Big Horn and Johnson Counties

The Bighorn Audubon Society has reported that the Christmas Bird Counts began this past weekend. According to the National Audubon Society, conservation was in its beginning stages during the late 1800s, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations. Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition—a “Christmas Bird Census” that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. Since that time, the Christmas Bird Count has become an annual tradition and service with thousands of volunteers braving freezing temperatures to count birds throughout the nation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

SDCS Dog Lead gives tips for keeping pets safe in freezing temperatures

The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County beginning Dec. 20, through Dec. 24. The weather service reports temperatures and wind chills will be dangerous and a period of accumulating snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows Wednesday night are expected to reach -37...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold

Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County

Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: December 18th, 2022

These are the standings as of December 18th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are from Thursday, January 5th through Saturday, January 7th at Cheyenne (opponents TBA). Big Horn’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 5th vs. Pine...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Council Approves the Hiring of Three Additional Firefighters

The Sheridan City Council approved a resolution Monday night authorizing City Administrator Stu McRae to hire three additional firefighters. Fire Chief Gary Harnish said one of the reasons they need more personnel is due to the population growth Sheridan has recently experienced. The Council gave third and final reading approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Weekend Local Sports Wrap up

BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Sheridan high school basketball teams dropped games with Buffalo Friday, Saturday the Lady Broncs lost against Cody while the Broncs played well and beat Cody. Lady Broncs Head coach Ryan Sullivan said the Cody girls have a very good team and they...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Emergency Management Issues Dangerous Cold Weather Warning

Extremely low temperatures with dangerous wind chills forecast for Sheridan County and the surrounding area has prompted Sheridan County Emergency Management to issue a warning to residents. The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County from Tuesday, December 20 through Saturday, December...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan HS Boys Swimming And Diving Results: December 16-17, 2022

Sheridan competed at a pair of meets at Kelly Walsh during the weekend, ahead of the winter break. The next scheduled swim meet is the Sheridan Pre-Invite on Friday, January 6 and the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday, January 7. Kelly Walsh Pre-Invite – Friday, December 16 (no team scores):
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy