The Bighorn Audubon Society has reported that the Christmas Bird Counts began this past weekend. According to the National Audubon Society, conservation was in its beginning stages during the late 1800s, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations. Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition—a “Christmas Bird Census” that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. Since that time, the Christmas Bird Count has become an annual tradition and service with thousands of volunteers braving freezing temperatures to count birds throughout the nation.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO