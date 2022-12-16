ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Goldman Sachs to cut thousands of employees - source

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is planning to cut a couple of thousand employees to navigate a difficult economic environment, a source familiar with the move said.

The Wall Street bank had 49,100 employees at the end of the third quarter this year, after adding significant numbers of staff during the pandemic. Headcount will remain above pre-pandemic levels, which stood at 38,300 at the end of 2019, the source said.

News platform Semafor earlier reported on Friday that Goldman Sachs Group will lay off up to 4,000 people as the Wall Street bank struggles to meet profitability targets, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Reuters

Reuters

