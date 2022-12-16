ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

whmi.com

City Of Howell Launches New App

The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know. The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.
HOWELL, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Woman killed by recycling truck in what police say was an accident

GROSSE POINTE PARK — The driver of a GFL Environmental recycling truck that struck and killed a 68-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman isn’t expected to face charges in connection with the accident. A joint investigation between Michigan State Police and the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department determined...
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park salutes its former longtime law firm

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Although Grosse Pointe Park recently parted ways with its longtime former law firm, it wasn’t done out of ill will. After seeking bids earlier this year for legal services, the Park City Council selected Auburn Hills-based Kelly Law Firm. New City Attorney Dan Kelly participated in his first council meeting Nov. 28.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
WILX-TV

Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dashboard camera captured a vehicle on an auto transport trailer strike an overpass in Ann Arbor. According to authorities, the vehicle struck the Stone School Road overpass on I-94. Video of the collision captured the roof of the vehicle being ripped off and debris showering onto the interstate.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
candgnews.com

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools introduces new superintendent

WALLED LAKE — After learning last summer that Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman would be stepping away from his role, John Bernia began watching for a posting about a job opening for the position “right away,” he said. Having worked in public education for...
WALLED LAKE, MI
Morning Sun

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores, including five in Michigan

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
DEARBORN, MI

