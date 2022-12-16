Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Related
Carhartt plans $4.65M expansion at Michigan headquarters, 125 new jobs
DEARBORN, MI – Carhartt, a 133-year-old apparel company, is investing $4.65 million to expand its headquarters in Michigan and add 125 people to its workforce, officials announced today. A manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, Carhartt was founded in 1889 in Detroit. Its headquarters are in Dearborn.
whmi.com
City Of Howell Launches New App
The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know. The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
candgnews.com
Woman killed by recycling truck in what police say was an accident
GROSSE POINTE PARK — The driver of a GFL Environmental recycling truck that struck and killed a 68-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman isn’t expected to face charges in connection with the accident. A joint investigation between Michigan State Police and the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department determined...
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park salutes its former longtime law firm
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Although Grosse Pointe Park recently parted ways with its longtime former law firm, it wasn’t done out of ill will. After seeking bids earlier this year for legal services, the Park City Council selected Auburn Hills-based Kelly Law Firm. New City Attorney Dan Kelly participated in his first council meeting Nov. 28.
One person dead in mobile home fire in Rochester Hills
Firefighters are still on scene tearing down the mobile home because of several hot spots that were underneath the floor board and in the ceiling.
WILX-TV
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dashboard camera captured a vehicle on an auto transport trailer strike an overpass in Ann Arbor. According to authorities, the vehicle struck the Stone School Road overpass on I-94. Video of the collision captured the roof of the vehicle being ripped off and debris showering onto the interstate.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
False rumor about active shooter at Ford Motor plant in Wayne came from outside U.S., police say
Police in Wayne are quelling rumors circulating on social media on Saturday after a false report about a shooting at Ford plant caused some panic Friday night.
candgnews.com
Walled Lake Consolidated Schools introduces new superintendent
WALLED LAKE — After learning last summer that Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman would be stepping away from his role, John Bernia began watching for a posting about a job opening for the position “right away,” he said. Having worked in public education for...
candgnews.com
Some local residents will be taxed less, some more, with passage of county transit millage
KEEGO HARBOR/ORCHARD LAKE/SYLVAN LAKE — Residents in Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Sylvan Lake can expect to see an increase in their winter tax bills for at least the next 10 years. Each of those communities previously opted out of services provided by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
Morning Sun
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores, including five in Michigan
Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why
Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break
The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill.
fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
The incident, police say, occurred inside the department's front lobby of the police station located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.
Comments / 0