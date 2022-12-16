Read full article on original website
Related
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Miami Herald
Can’t find kids’ meds in Florida? You may need to try something else, like a snot sucker
Kids are getting coughs, fevers and runny noses. But it’s a little trickier to care for them during the tripledemic of COVID, flu and RSV.
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
Comments / 0