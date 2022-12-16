Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
One dead and two injured after three separate early morning shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, across the area. The first happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Leacrest, near W. Raines Rd. MPD officers found a 21-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
MPD searching for hit and run driver who struck pedestrian in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian Monday night in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 6000 block of Apple Tree Dr., near Mt. Moriah Ext. They found a 52-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had taken off from the scene.
localmemphis.com
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
Man shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
4th suspect charged in man’s death after home shot up in Frayser, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect is behind bars in the murder of a man who died after a home was shot up in Frayser. On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
Suspect attempted to shoot man after crash near I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to shoot someone after a car accident near I-40. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to Littlemore and Edney Ridge around 6 a.m. A man had been involved in an accident with a 2016 Chevy Cruze, records show.
Woman critically injured in crash, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a weekend crash that left one woman in critical condition. The crash happened Dec. 18 at 6:15 p.m. near Covington Pike and Longacre, MPD said. A woman who was driving was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Five people in another...
Man wanted in deadly shooting that killed 2 teens, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for a deadly double shooting that killed two teenagers. On Dec. 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m., a Memphis Police officer was on a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up alongside the squad car. The driver exited the vehicle and...
Six injured in crash along Covington Pike Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a crash injured six people in Raleigh Sunday. Memphis Police officers responded to the scene about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022, along Covington Pike near Longacre, north of Stage Road. MPD said a woman who was driving one vehicle was...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect charged in murder of man found shot multiple times, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in the murder of another man found dead next to a car. On Sept. 25, around 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Directors Row, where they found an unresponsive man next to a black Dodge Avenger.
Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road. Surveillance footage showed four men...
Man stole Playstation from apartment, punched deputy during chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly punching a deputy after burglarizing someone’s apartment. On Dec. 16, a deputy responded to a burglary in the 8300 block of Bogey Drive at the Park at Forest Hill apartments. Deputies received a suspicious person call at the...
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Man stole thousands worth of tires, TVs from local rail yard, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly helping to steal tires and TVs from a local rail yard. On Dec. 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling a rail yard in the 1400 block of Holmes. The agent saw tires from a boxcar in the...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
