ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One dead and two injured after three separate early morning shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, across the area. The first happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Leacrest, near W. Raines Rd. MPD officers found a 21-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy