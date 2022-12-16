Read full article on original website
Grosse Pointe Park to sell several city-owned properties on Alter Road
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Several parcels of adjacent property that Grosse Pointe Park owns in Detroit are going on the market. The Park City Council voted unanimously in favor of selling the properties — located at 2170, 2174, 2180, 2186, 2194, 2226 and 2500 Alter Road — during a meeting Nov. 28. The land is usually referred to as the “Pitters property” because it once housed Phil Pitters Inc., a landscaping, concrete and masonry company.
Carhartt plans $4.65M expansion at Michigan headquarters, 125 new jobs
DEARBORN, MI – Carhartt, a 133-year-old apparel company, is investing $4.65 million to expand its headquarters in Michigan and add 125 people to its workforce, officials announced today. A manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, Carhartt was founded in 1889 in Detroit. Its headquarters are in Dearborn.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Walled Lake Consolidated Schools introduces new superintendent
WALLED LAKE — After learning last summer that Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman would be stepping away from his role, John Bernia began watching for a posting about a job opening for the position “right away,” he said. Having worked in public education for...
New owner of Continental Motors plant confirms plans to demolish ruins, build self-storage
The new owner of what remains of the old Continental Motors Co. plant on Detroit's east side confirmed Friday that his firm is demolishing all of the industrial ruins, including its prominent smokestack, and plans to replace it with a self-storage building. Anthony Scavo, chief operating officer for Miami-based Basis Industrial, formerly known...
Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth
It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
Multiple Oakland County communities explore connection via nonmotorized pathway
OAKLAND COUNTY — If all goes the way some hope, there could be exciting additions coming to some communities in Oakland County. In July, the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission was awarded a $45,000 Planning and Assistance Program grant by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments to fund a feasibility study to determine how Nine Mile Road corridor communities, located between Hazel Park and the city of Farmington, can collaborate to share resources and connect cities with almost 17 miles of continuous nonmotorized pathways.
In metro Detroit, suburbs have higher carbon emissions than the city, according to climate impact map
Suburban residents are more likely to have longer commutes, bigger energy bills, and spend more on items that harm the environment
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
Some local residents will be taxed less, some more, with passage of county transit millage
KEEGO HARBOR/ORCHARD LAKE/SYLVAN LAKE — Residents in Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Sylvan Lake can expect to see an increase in their winter tax bills for at least the next 10 years. Each of those communities previously opted out of services provided by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional...
What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains
CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why
Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
Cutting ties with people and how to start new
People make up so much of our life. But sometimes those same people, and the organizations that they are part of, can be harmful. That harm can reach such a degree that we have to remove ourselves from the situation entirely. As a result, people all over America have been...
