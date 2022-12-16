ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park to sell several city-owned properties on Alter Road

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Several parcels of adjacent property that Grosse Pointe Park owns in Detroit are going on the market. The Park City Council voted unanimously in favor of selling the properties — located at 2170, 2174, 2180, 2186, 2194, 2226 and 2500 Alter Road — during a meeting Nov. 28. The land is usually referred to as the “Pitters property” because it once housed Phil Pitters Inc., a landscaping, concrete and masonry company.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
iheart.com

Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools introduces new superintendent

WALLED LAKE — After learning last summer that Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman would be stepping away from his role, John Bernia began watching for a posting about a job opening for the position “right away,” he said. Having worked in public education for...
WALLED LAKE, MI
HometownLife.com

Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth

It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
PLYMOUTH, MI
candgnews.com

Multiple Oakland County communities explore connection via nonmotorized pathway

OAKLAND COUNTY — If all goes the way some hope, there could be exciting additions coming to some communities in Oakland County. In July, the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission was awarded a $45,000 Planning and Assistance Program grant by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments to fund a feasibility study to determine how Nine Mile Road corridor communities, located between Hazel Park and the city of Farmington, can collaborate to share resources and connect cities with almost 17 miles of continuous nonmotorized pathways.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains

CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
PORT HURON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
DEARBORN, MI
wdet.org

Cutting ties with people and how to start new

People make up so much of our life. But sometimes those same people, and the organizations that they are part of, can be harmful. That harm can reach such a degree that we have to remove ourselves from the situation entirely. As a result, people all over America have been...
DETROIT, MI

