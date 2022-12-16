ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at The Sandbox at Derby

The new entertainment complex called The Sandbox is now open in Derby, KS. Their restaurant was the first part to open in the past week, so I swung by to grab a meal and get a sneak preview of the space. =================. 2412 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. 316-400-5454.
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Asian Groceries has a kitchen open serving Indian food

They are a family-owned grocery store in at 6249 E. 21st St. that specializes in selling fresh produce & halal meat, middle Eastern and south-east Asian spices, food products and cosmetics. About a month ago, they opened a kitchen inside selling Indian dishes. ============. 6249 E 21st St. N., Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Gary Brack, age 66

Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Dangerous winter weather on the way to KAKEland

The impending cold front is speeding up as it takes aim on KAKEland. Bitter cold and blowing snow still on the menu Wednesday through Thursday. The approaching cold front will slide into Northwest and North-Central Kansas, Wednesday evening. Along the front some snow and blowing snow will be possible. In addition to the snow, temperatures will tumble with the passage of the cold front. The front will plow southeast through the evening with it reaching South Central Kansas and Wichita around the midnight hour. Light snow will be possible along the front with a slightly larger and heavier band of snow lagging the front, reaching Wichita in the early morning hours of Thursday.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Fire Dept. makes two new hires

Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick spent a few moments introducing the fire department’s latest hires at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. The governing body welcomed Neslon Neuberger and Joel Mosqueda. "We've hired both in the last three weeks," said McCormick. "They'll finish their four-week training this...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington Animal Control: Reminder to keep pets inside

Temperatures will be dropping into the negatives this week in Barton County with a good chance for blistery conditions leading up to Thursday. Hoisington Animal Control Officer Dolores Kipper said animals can withstand the cold somewhat better than humans, but only so much. Dogs, for example, can easily get frozen paws if let outside too long.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
WICHITA, KS
