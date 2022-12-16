The impending cold front is speeding up as it takes aim on KAKEland. Bitter cold and blowing snow still on the menu Wednesday through Thursday. The approaching cold front will slide into Northwest and North-Central Kansas, Wednesday evening. Along the front some snow and blowing snow will be possible. In addition to the snow, temperatures will tumble with the passage of the cold front. The front will plow southeast through the evening with it reaching South Central Kansas and Wichita around the midnight hour. Light snow will be possible along the front with a slightly larger and heavier band of snow lagging the front, reaching Wichita in the early morning hours of Thursday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO