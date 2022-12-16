Read full article on original website
Related
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Sandbox at Derby
The new entertainment complex called The Sandbox is now open in Derby, KS. Their restaurant was the first part to open in the past week, so I swung by to grab a meal and get a sneak preview of the space. =================. 2412 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. 316-400-5454.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
wichitabyeb.com
Asian Groceries has a kitchen open serving Indian food
They are a family-owned grocery store in at 6249 E. 21st St. that specializes in selling fresh produce & halal meat, middle Eastern and south-east Asian spices, food products and cosmetics. About a month ago, they opened a kitchen inside selling Indian dishes. ============. 6249 E 21st St. N., Wichita,...
Schroeder is the big winner in Eagle Radio's $10,000 giveaway
With help from their presenters, Eagle Radio in Great Bend was able to make someone's holiday season brighter. Jennifer Schroeder was chosen as the winner of the Shop at Home for the Holidays $10,000 Shopping Spree. With 78 finalists, Schroeder's ping pong ball was the last remaining ball Friday for...
No work ‘extension'...Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
greatbendpost.com
Gary Brack, age 66
Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
Hutch High’s unique Christmas holiday tradition
The fall semester is ending. Hutchinson High School students are closing their laptops, putting away their textbooks, and looking forward to Christmas break.
Great Bend code enforcers turn focus from greenery to household items
The green grass and weeds of the spring and summer are now cowering in the cold like the rest of us. But that does not mean there are no unsightly areas around the city of Great Bend. Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer said his department is doing far less lawn enforcement this time of year, but the Christmas season brings its own set of challenges.
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
KAKE TV
Dangerous winter weather on the way to KAKEland
The impending cold front is speeding up as it takes aim on KAKEland. Bitter cold and blowing snow still on the menu Wednesday through Thursday. The approaching cold front will slide into Northwest and North-Central Kansas, Wednesday evening. Along the front some snow and blowing snow will be possible. In addition to the snow, temperatures will tumble with the passage of the cold front. The front will plow southeast through the evening with it reaching South Central Kansas and Wichita around the midnight hour. Light snow will be possible along the front with a slightly larger and heavier band of snow lagging the front, reaching Wichita in the early morning hours of Thursday.
Great Bend Fire Dept. makes two new hires
Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick spent a few moments introducing the fire department’s latest hires at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. The governing body welcomed Neslon Neuberger and Joel Mosqueda. "We've hired both in the last three weeks," said McCormick. "They'll finish their four-week training this...
Hoisington Animal Control: Reminder to keep pets inside
Temperatures will be dropping into the negatives this week in Barton County with a good chance for blistery conditions leading up to Thursday. Hoisington Animal Control Officer Dolores Kipper said animals can withstand the cold somewhat better than humans, but only so much. Dogs, for example, can easily get frozen paws if let outside too long.
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
KWCH.com
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
GB Reads: Adventure and mystery await USD 428 students in 2023
When school resumes in January, Great Bend elementary students will meet two adventurous characters, Zoey and Sassafras, as they dive into the 2023 Great Bend Reading Initiative and a book filled with magical animals, science, and mystery. The Great Bend Reading Initiative, GB Reads for short, first launched in 2015...
Water needs will be big topic for Hutch in coming years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —As Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher prepares to step aside for the permanent manager, Kendal Francis, there is still a lot of work to be done on water needs in the immediate area and what role, if any, Hutchinson can play in meeting that. "We have...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0