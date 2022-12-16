ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Tips needed to help identify men lurking around local jewelry stores

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help identifying two men who have been seen lurking outside of multiple jewelry stores in the area and tampering with the stores' power breakers.

The first incident was reported on December 3 at Bradley's Fine Jewlers on S Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers. Shortly after 8 p.m., one male was seen at the back of the building inspecting power meters. He appeared to be speaking on the phone as well.

No entry was made into the store that night.

The next day, December 4, an unidentified person turned off the power breakers at Tio's Jewelry in Cape Coral after hours. Again, no entry was made that night. Surveillance cameras spotted a white sedan which the suspect was likely driving.

On December 5, the same male from the first incident was seen on camera at Noe's Jewelry in downtown Cape Coral inspecting the circuit breakers. The suspect was wearing the same Adidas baseball hat and Nike Air Maxx shoes that were seen on December 3. He left shortly after.

On December 7, a male suspect was seen at Noe's Jewelry again, pulling on the power breaker locks. Once again, the suspect appeared to be speaking on the phone.

Detectives believe the two men are working together and could be connected to a series of business burglaries that occurred in central Florida in the past few months.

Anyone with information on the identity of either of these males is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or positive identification, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $3,000.

