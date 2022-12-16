ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Avery Cyrus Claps Back After Ex JoJo Siwa Claims She ‘Used’ & ‘Played’ Her During Their Romance

The TikTok breakup drama continues! JoJo Goes star JoJo Siwa, 19, and TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, 22, have officially broken up, but Avery dished that it’s not the narrative that the 19-year-old claimed it to be. One day after JoJo claimed she was “used for views,” the 22-year-old beauty spoke to E! News to tell her side of the split. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she told the outlet. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”
bravotv.com

Toya Bush-Harris Celebrated Eugene’s Birthday in a White-Hot Cutout Dress

The Married to Medicine cast member sizzled in a gorgeous ankle-length dress with multiple cutouts down the front for her husband’s big day. When it comes to rocking a sexy, stylish look, Toya Bush-Harris always knows how to bring her A game. On December 11, the Married to Medicine cast member shared a sweet photo of herself and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, both looking as fashionable as ever for the doctor’s 45th birthday.
hiphop-n-more.com

Tyga & Chris Brown Reunite on New Song ‘Nasty’: Watch

Tyga and Chris Brown have always had a great chemistry in music with songs like ‘Ayo‘, ‘Haute‘, ‘B*tches & Marijuana‘ and many more, and have stayed friends for many years. Tyga is someone who knows how to put together a hit as he’s tasting...
In Style

Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year

I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
