ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

UPDATE: Bus Merged in Fatal Accident near Williamsburg

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnQA3_0jkuaoFk00

Williamsburg, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police now say the accident occurred when the bus merged into the tractor-trailer's lanes as both were travelling east on I-64 near Williamsburg. Police also say the bus was carrying 23, not 22 passengers, and that three of them were killed. The tractor trailer ran off the left side of the Interstate and hit an embankment. No charges have been filed as of yet.

ORIGINIAL: Virginia State Police say three people have been killed overnight in a fatal accident on I-64 near Williamsburg. The accident, which occurred around 1:30am, involved both a bus and a tractor trailer.

State Police are still investigating. The department says there are also multiple injuries. The riders on the bus were not wearing seatbelts. It had 22 passengers at the time.

This accident occurred on I-64 East near the 241 mile marker.

Comments / 15

default-avatar
madamehooch
3d ago

Sounds like the bus merged in front of the tractor trailer? And, I can well imagine no one on a Party Bus would care about wearing a seat belt, even if the bus had them.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
910
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy