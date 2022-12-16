UPDATE: Bus Merged in Fatal Accident near Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police now say the accident occurred when the bus merged into the tractor-trailer's lanes as both were travelling east on I-64 near Williamsburg. Police also say the bus was carrying 23, not 22 passengers, and that three of them were killed. The tractor trailer ran off the left side of the Interstate and hit an embankment. No charges have been filed as of yet.

ORIGINIAL: Virginia State Police say three people have been killed overnight in a fatal accident on I-64 near Williamsburg. The accident, which occurred around 1:30am, involved both a bus and a tractor trailer.

State Police are still investigating. The department says there are also multiple injuries. The riders on the bus were not wearing seatbelts. It had 22 passengers at the time.

This accident occurred on I-64 East near the 241 mile marker.