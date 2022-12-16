ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida.

An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on December 3 around 8 p.m. He began inspecting the business’s power meters while speaking to someone on the phone. As soon as employees left for the night, the man went to the power breaker and turned off the power to the business.

Luckily, nobody entered the jewelry store that night.

The next day, an unidentified person turned off the breaker at Tio’s Jewelry, located at 110 NE 2nd Place in Cape Coral, once the store closed for the night.

Again, nobody entered the building.

Surveillance cameras did not capture any images of a person involved but did spot a white sedan that the person of interest was likely driving, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjqlc_0jkuYjGV00

The same man spotted at Bradley’s Fine Jewelers two days prior was caught on camera at Noe’s Jewelry, located at 4808 Cape Coral Street in downtown Cape Coral. Video shows the man walking around the rear of the business and looking at the circuit breakers, said SWFL Crime Stoppers. However, he only spent a few minutes at the breaker panel before leaving.

The man wore the same Adidas ball cap and Nike Air Max shoes as he did at Bradley’s Fine Jewelers.

Two days later, on December 7, a suspicious man was seen on security cameras behind Noe’s Jewelry again. He pulled on the power breaker locks in the exact location of the man who was at that location previously.

Detectives believe that both men are working as a team. Anyone with information on the identity of either of these males is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online or on the P3 Tips app.

