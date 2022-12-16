Man held woman captive, threatened to ‘rip her throat’ out with sharpened teeth, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich . (WFLA) — A man who held a woman captive for weeks threatened to “rip her throat out” with his sharpened teeth, according to authorities in Michigan.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson of Genesee County, Michigan, said the week of Thanksgiving, a 22-year-old woman was kicked out of her house.

After several days on the street, the victim was approached by Michael Barajas, 36, in a vehicle who offered her a shower, food, and a place to stay. The victim agreed, but as soon as she arrived at the suspect’s home, she was trapped.

“They locked her … in a room, and they tied her to a bed,” Swanson said as he showed the filthy room the victim was trapped in.

The sheriff said the home’s windows were also screwed shut.

For three weeks, the victim was sexually assaulted by multiple individuals as Barajas trafficked her to other men.

“Barajas threatened that if she didn’t do everything that he told her to do, that he would bite her neck and rip out her throat,” the sheriff said.

The woman attempted to escape multiple times but was chased down the first two times.

Fortunately, the woman got free after she had a medical emergency involving a pregnancy that required her to be hospitalized.

“At all our hospitals, we have SANE [Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner] nurses,” Swanson said. “They recognize this, and she gave a statement, and G.H.O.S.T was deployed.”

G.H.O.S.T, also known as the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, went to the suspect’s home on Dec. 8 and arrested Barajas.

“He’s a monster,” the sheriff said.

Barajas was taken into custody on multiple charges. However, Swanson said they are looking for the other men who sexually assaulted the woman during her captivity.

If you know anything else about Barajas and his associates, call 911 or 810-257-3422.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.