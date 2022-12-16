Read full article on original website
SAUNDRA JEAN WHITNEY
Saundra Jean Whitney, 78, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Springfield. She was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Springfield, Mo. to Jewell Washington and Velma Stidham Guntharp. Saundra was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Whitney, and one daughter, Lisa Whitney. She was saved and...
MARGARET R. WILSON
Margaret R. Wilson, 76, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born May 17, 1946, in Omaha, Neb. to John and Myrtle Trummer Ruge. On Nov. 27, 1980, she married Lloyd E. Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Lloyd on...
GARY DEAN COOK
Gary Dean Cook, 67, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. He is survived by three sisters, Mary Fletcher and Patsy Riedi, both of Lebanon, and Dottie Adams of Phillipsburg. Arrangements for Gary Dean Cook are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral...
RANDALL ROBERTSON
Randall Robertson, 59, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. Arrangements for Randall Robertson are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
REGINALD HIRSCH
Reginald Hirsch, 85, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Ruth Hirsch. Arrangements for Reginald Hirsch are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
ARLEEN LAWRENCE
Arleen Lawrence, 98, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cedarhurst in Lebanon. She is survived by a daughter, Joann Lee and her husband Thomas of Richland, and a son, Glenn Lawrence and his wife Theresa of Lebanon. Arrangements for Arleen Lawrence are incomplete at this time and will...
MARK ALAN RYAN SR.
Mark Alan Ryan Sr., 72, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Columbia. He was born June 8, 1950, in Lebanon, Mo. to Floyd Ryan and Wilma Shockley Bowersox. On March 5, 1976, he married Janice Lee Calton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janice...
WAYNE LEE ANDERSON
Wayne Lee Anderson, 81, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Springfield. He was born July 31, 1941, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Norman L. and Ruby F. Cook Anderson. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Fohn and Delores Richard, and by his special furry companion, “Mo.’’
SHERI LYNN BURGESS
Sheri Lynn Burgess, age 61 of Lebanon, Missouri, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, in her home. Survived by two daughters, Melissa Aubuchon of Lebanon, Missouri and Marilyn Lorentzen and her husband, Christopher, of Lexington, Tennessee; three brothers, David Karthauser of Loomis, California, Gary Karthauser of Marysville, California and Kenneth Karthauser of the State of California; three sisters, Barbara Kendall, Diane Pearl and Tammy Karthauser, all of Lincoln, California.
DALE RAY ROBERTSON
Dale Ray Robertson, 87, of Republic, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Republic. He was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Wright County, Mo. to Oren and Faye Martin Robertson. Dale and Carole were married Feb. 22, 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Gerald. Dale...
WANDA L. FERGUSON
Wanda L. Ferguson, 85, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in her home. She is survived by her adopted daughter, Terri Moore (Thomas) of Waynesville; two stepchildren, Karen Rutherford-Ramos (Art) off Highland, Calif. and Steve Hanson of Cucamonga, Calif.; one granddaughter, Jennifer Shupe (Terry) of Waynesville; four great-grandchildren, Jaycee Herman (Tyler) of Ravenna, Ohio; Jaymee Davis (Dakota) of Waynesville; Justin Flynt of Waynesville, and Jackson Flynt of Waynesville; three great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Zoey, Olivia, and Madison; one brother, Bill Hedrick of the state of Arizona; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
MERRILL MARLOW
Merrill Marlow, 88, of Phillipsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born April 24, 1934, in Lone Rock, Iowa to Merwin and Floy Salmon, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 3, 1996, he was united in marriage to Betty Lou Smith. He was raised in...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Community assists with wreath dedications
Dozens gathered at the Veterans Memorial at Mount Rose Memorial Park Saturday, Dec. 17 to celebrate the lives of those who have served our country. The Wreaths Across America program observed its annual dedication day at more than 3,400 locations across 50 states, at sea and abroad. “Donations for this program come in all year and it’s been fascinating to see the community embrace it,” Howe said. “It’s not just about decorating the graves for Christmas, it’s about the community remembering who they’re doing it for, and that they’re doing it for an individual who served our country and honoring them in a special way at Christmas time.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
GARY ALLAN FRAKER
Gary Allan Fraker, of Marshfield, was born August 24, 1949 in Niangua, MO to Roy Cleland and Helen Jean (Dyche) Fraker. He departed this life December 19, 2022 at Cox South in Springfield, MO at the age of 73 years. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at...
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
Houston, MO aldermen discuss viral video involving mayor
HOUSTON, Mo.- The City of Houston, Missouri, is having its first Board of Alderman meeting since a viral video involving the town’s mayor and local police surfaced on social media. That situation regarded a potential DUI investigation at a gas station, and the officer wanted to access security footage; the mayor, along with another man, […]
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Lady ‘Jackets dominate Branson
It was all Lebanon from start to finish on Thursday night as the Lady ‘Jackets concluded their final game before the Pink and White Classic over the holiday break, defeating Branson 62-45. Lebanon (5-2 overall) jumped out on the Pirates with full-court pressure, forcing Branson (5-2 overall) into turnovers for easy baskets. The Lady ‘Jackets led the contest 21-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the defense stifled Branson even more in the second quarter. The Lady Pirates scored four points before halftime, and Lebanon led 39-16 at the break. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
New publisher named
Beth Durreman has been named publisher of the Laclede County Record. She will be in charge of all newspaper operations. The announcement was made by Dalton Wright, owner and president of Lebanon Publishing Co. “Beth has an excellent record in the journalism business,” Wright said. “She’s been publisher of two successful newspapers prior to her return to the Lebanon Publishing Co. and brings excellent experience to this role.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
