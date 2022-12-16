There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.

4 DAYS AGO