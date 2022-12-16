Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Corvette Wins Car And Driver 2023 10 Best Award
Marketed as America’s sports car, it really comes as no surprise that the Chevy C8 Corvette is lauded by the automotive press for its performance capabilities and ease of living. Currently in its third model year, the 2023 Vette has now been named to Car and Driver’s 2023 10Best list.
More Than 1,000 GMC Hummer EV Units Were Built In October 2022
October 2022 was a big month for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, as well as 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, as both Ultium-based vehicles hit major production milestones. During October 2022, GM built 1,005 units of the 2022 Hummer EV Pickup at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan. This represents almost 28 percent of all Hummer EV production thus far. When including the 140 units built during the 2021 calendar year, total production of the all-electric supertruck amounts to 3,575 copies as of October 31st.
2024 Acura ZDX Electric Crossover To Get Type S Variant
Acura has just confirmed that the upcoming 2024 Acura ZDX EV crossover, which is based on GM’s Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor technology, will get a Type S variant. Not many details about this high-performance model are known, besides the fact that the Type S will feature many styling cues seen on Acura’s Precision EV Concept, and that the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S will be officially unveiled sometime in the 2023 calendar year.
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Trailblazer Improperly Cleared DTC P0521 Status
GM has issued a service bulletin for a reflashing of the Engine Control Module (ECM) in certain units of the 2021 to 2023 Chevy Trailblazer. The problem: affected units may be unable to clear the status of the DTC P0521 (Engine Oil Pressure Sensor Performance) trouble code. If the ECM previously set this trouble code, the affected vehicle may be unable to pass Emission Inspection/Maintenance (I/M) testing.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Start At Around $60,000
Originally launching for the 2023 model year, the Cadillac Lyriq stands as the luxury marque’s first entry into the budding EV market. Now, the starting MSRP has been announced for the upcoming 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, and it’s less than the 2023 model. A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq with RWD...
2023 GMC Canyon Configurator Live
GM unveiled the all-new third-gen 2023 GMC Canyon in August, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup. Now, interested customers and fans can spec the 2023 GMC Canyon to taste using the official online configurator tool at GMC’s website. Among the highlights of the...
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
Here’s When 2024 Cadillac XT6 Production Will Start
The 2024 Cadillac XT6 represents the fourth model year of the first generation of Cadillac’s largest crossover, and introduces a few minor updates over the preceding 2023 model. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when 2024 model-year production of the midsize luxury crossover will kick off. GM Authority has...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport Spotted With Unlit Grille
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover made its formal introduction for the 2023 model year, with the subsequent 2024 Cadillac Lyriq ushering in two new trim levels, specifically the new Cadillac Lyriq Sport and Cadillac Lyriq Premium Luxury. Now, GM Authority photographers have spotted this rather odd 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport out on the road with an unlit front grille.
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers $1,000 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Malibu. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Malibu, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
What's the Lowest Down Payment for a Car?
When you purchase a new car, it's generally recommended to make a down payment. Putting money down on a brand-new or new-to-you vehicle lowers the amount you have to finance, which can help you pay less interest over time. You aren't always required to make a down payment, though. In...
All-New Buick Electra E5 EV Makes World Debut In China
Just a month after the fully electric crossover leaked in China, the all-new Buick Electra E5 has just made its world debut in the Asian country as the first member of the brand’s new global family of zero-emission vehicles. The all-new Buick Electra E5 is Buick’s first all-electric model...
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Named Four Wheeler Pickup Truck Of The Year
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 was just recognized as the best four-wheeler truck of the year, with critics praising the pickup’s off-road prowess, aggressive styling, and much-improved interior. In a recent post, Four Wheeler laid out why the 2023 Chevy Silverado took top honors this year. To note, although...
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
What Would You Like To See Changed On The C8 Corvette?
First arriving for the 2020 model year, the eighth-generation C8 Corvette was a watershed moment for the nameplate, introducing, among other things, a brand-new mid-engine layout. In the years since, GM has introduced a few relatively small changes to the C8, as well as a few special edition models and the new go-faster C8 Z06. However, we want to know – what would you like to see changed on the C8 Corvette?
2023 GMC Sierra Gets New Volcanic Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Sierra adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Deep Bronze Metallic, Sterling Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Volcanic Red Tintcoat is one of 11 exterior colors offered...
Here Are The 2023 Buick Encore GX Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Encore GX represents the fourth model year of the first-generation crossover, and is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year. Before this revision arrives, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Encore GX towing capacities with the following spec breakdown.
Here Are All The 2023 Chevy Colorado Wheel Options
GM unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, dropping cover on an updated model line, new exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, and new powertrains to boot. Naturally, this latest generational overhaul also included new wheel designs, and now, we’re taking a closer look at all of the 2023 Chevy Colorado wheel options on offer.
1963 GMC Pickup Riding On Vossen Forged ML-R1 Wheels
There’s something about those early-model GMC pickups that just looks good, whether it’s perfectly restored and all-original, or slammed to the pavement over aftermarket wheels with some healthy patina on the panels. This particular GMC pickup is obviously a member of the latter camp. Recently posted to social...
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 46 Percent In November 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased 46 percent to 2,373 units in November 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet...
