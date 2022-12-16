ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Dangerously cold weather headed to North Texas Thursday, flurries possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you think it's cold now, you haven't seen anything yet. Dangerously cold weather is headed to North Texas this week.A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to the bitter cold weather headed our way with a strong cold front.The arctic air behind the front will slide through the area starting Thursday. In fact, we'll see our high temperatures Thursday morning in the 40s. Then, by afternoon, blustery northerly winds gusting up to 50 mph will cause our temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. However, it will feel like...
TEXAS STATE
kswo.com

Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Only a couple more days to get your Christmas shopping and preparations finished, because not only is the holiday weekend only a short time away but because a blast of cold arctic air is set to arrive less than 48 hours from now, greatly deteriorating outside conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ktalnews.com

Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Freezing Cold Forecast For South Texas By End Of Week

South Texans should get ready for some really cold weather by the end of this week. The National Weather Service says low temperatures early Friday morning could dip below freezing, with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday are also expected to be below freezing. The...
ktalnews.com

Thinking of using a space heater for the cold weather? Here’s how to stay safe

(KLFY) — With unusually cold weather on the way, residents may turn to portable space heaters to keep warm during the expected cold snap. The National Weather Service forecasts overnight low temperatures getting down into the 20s starting Thursday night, and continuing through the weekend. Wind chills are expected in the single digits to near or below zero at times.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLTV

Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX
KWTX

ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it’s closely watching and prepared. In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

East Texans not looking forward to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
TYLER, TX
wnax.com

Keeping the Lights & Heat on in the Cold

With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee….. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability...
TEXAS STATE

