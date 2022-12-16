Read full article on original website
Dangerously cold weather headed to North Texas Thursday, flurries possible
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you think it's cold now, you haven't seen anything yet. Dangerously cold weather is headed to North Texas this week.A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to the bitter cold weather headed our way with a strong cold front.The arctic air behind the front will slide through the area starting Thursday. In fact, we'll see our high temperatures Thursday morning in the 40s. Then, by afternoon, blustery northerly winds gusting up to 50 mph will cause our temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. However, it will feel like...
kswo.com
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Only a couple more days to get your Christmas shopping and preparations finished, because not only is the holiday weekend only a short time away but because a blast of cold arctic air is set to arrive less than 48 hours from now, greatly deteriorating outside conditions.
ktalnews.com
Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
kurv.com
Freezing Cold Forecast For South Texas By End Of Week
South Texans should get ready for some really cold weather by the end of this week. The National Weather Service says low temperatures early Friday morning could dip below freezing, with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday are also expected to be below freezing. The...
Protect your pipes at home before prolonged cold temperatures arrive in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due...
ktalnews.com
Thinking of using a space heater for the cold weather? Here’s how to stay safe
(KLFY) — With unusually cold weather on the way, residents may turn to portable space heaters to keep warm during the expected cold snap. The National Weather Service forecasts overnight low temperatures getting down into the 20s starting Thursday night, and continuing through the weekend. Wind chills are expected in the single digits to near or below zero at times.
How Texans can prepare for this week's coming Arctic freeze
A guide for preparing your home ahead of the approaching Christmas cold snap.
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
January forecast: How La Niña impacts the start of 2023
As we head deeper into our third La Nina winter, the outlook for next month from the Climate Prediction Center is a familiar one.
KWTX
ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it’s closely watching and prepared. In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:
ktalnews.com
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
wnax.com
Keeping the Lights & Heat on in the Cold
With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee….. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability...
Warming shelters to open across Valley as temperatures drop below freezing
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Warming centers will be opening for residents across the Rio Grande Valley this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Cameron County: Brownsville The city is opening up a 24-hour warming shelter starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24. at […]
crossroadstoday.com
Decently warm on Friday but temperatures drop on over the weekend along with rain chances
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 43 degrees. Winds: SE 5 becoming calm in the evening. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday: Increasing clouds with partly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 67 degrees. Winds:...
La Niña is happening more often than it should, climate scientists say
In a warming world, we should see more El Niños, where wetter, colder weather hits Texas in the winter, than La Niñas.
ERCOT prepares for upcoming cold fronts
On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it would be closely monitoring the changing weather conditions as a series of cold fronts approach the state.
