King Charles Promises to Invite Meghan & Harry to His Coronation Despite Recent Drama
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be officially invited to the coronation of King Charles. Ordinarily, there’d be no question about the King’s son being invited to his dad’s coronation, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to stir the royal pot with their wildly popular Netflix docuseries full of revealing anecdotes that does not paint the family in the best light.
Jordyn Woods Reveals Whether She Really Dissed Kylie Jenner With ‘Natural Lip’ TikTok Video
Jordyn Woods, 25, is responding to fans thinking she shaded her ex best friend Kylie Jenner, 25, and her lip fillers when she shared her own natural full lips, in a new TikTok video. The model denied the accusations and wrote in the comments section that she didn’t mean shade “towards anyone” with the clip, which was set to lyrics about Angelina Jolie‘s lips in “Party Monster” by The Weeknd. “Ooooo the shade low key 🧐,” one fan wrote before Jordyn responded with, “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on🤍.”
Father-daughter duo’s twist on wedding dance goes viral
An Ohio woman’s father-daughter dance at her wedding has gone viral on TikTok for its unusual twist.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Hints Her Story Is ‘Only Half Told’
Meri Brown of 'Sister Wives' took to Instagram to hint that the TLC series might not be telling the full story of her breakup with Kody Brown.
Avery Cyrus Claps Back After Ex JoJo Siwa Claims She ‘Used’ & ‘Played’ Her During Their Romance
The TikTok breakup drama continues! JoJo Goes star JoJo Siwa, 19, and TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, 22, have officially broken up, but Avery dished that it’s not the narrative that the 19-year-old claimed it to be. One day after JoJo claimed she was “used for views,” the 22-year-old beauty spoke to E! News to tell her side of the split. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she told the outlet. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”
'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy Dies At 55
"The world lost another creative angel," friend Octavia Spencer said of the TV actor.
Reza Brings High Jewelry Into the Digital Age
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. Would you ever buy a $5 million dollar necklace online?...
