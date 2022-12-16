Jordyn Woods, 25, is responding to fans thinking she shaded her ex best friend Kylie Jenner, 25, and her lip fillers when she shared her own natural full lips, in a new TikTok video. The model denied the accusations and wrote in the comments section that she didn’t mean shade “towards anyone” with the clip, which was set to lyrics about Angelina Jolie‘s lips in “Party Monster” by The Weeknd. “Ooooo the shade low key 🧐,” one fan wrote before Jordyn responded with, “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on🤍.”

15 MINUTES AGO