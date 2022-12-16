Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Ribbon Cutting: J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics in Murfreesboro
J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 109 N. Maple Street, Suite B in Murfreesboro. J. Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics is a one-stop aesthetic boutique for all your beauty needs, from the latest and greatest cosmetic injections to soothing facials that will leave you feeling refreshed and looking fabulous!
WSMV
Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
Program helping Clarksville residents with rental assistance
Tenant-Based Rental Assistance is a program where qualifying low-income families could be eligible to have a majority of their rent covered.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
WSMV
Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County. More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.
Photo of the Week: December 19, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WSMV
WSMV4 helps customer get refund from furniture business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother turned to WSMV4 after she said furniture she ordered never came. The refund she was promised is nowhere to be found. WSMV4 found a laundry list of complaints against the retailer that may have you thinking twice before you buy. A growing family...
New poll shows majority of Metro Nashville workers don’t want a new Titans stadium
A new poll conducted by the Local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) organization revealed the majority of Metro Nashville workers do not want a new Titan's Stadium.
clarksvillenow.com
Providence Boulevard sees construction uptick with new Raceway, U-Haul expansion
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve driven down Providence Boulevard lately, you’ve likely noticed quite a bit of construction in the area. Providence Boulevard will soon see the addition of a brand-new Raceway gas station, along with additional services from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville.
Driver sought after truck crashes into front yard in Hermitage
Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hermitage.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
You might think the free and cheap events in Middle Tennessee would die down around the holidays, but you’d be wrong. We’ve got a couple food-centric events: This week the Nashville Public Library is hosting an event for budding chefs, and there’s a hike that ends with roasted marshmallows and hot cocoa. If you’re still in the holiday event mood, Winter Wonderland in Springfield will take you through a beautiful lights display either by foot or vehicle, and there’s an event for the holiday-tune lovers among thee. And, last, but not least, there’s an event in Murfreesboro for families whose kids may have asked for an exotic pet for Christmas.
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting During the Holidays in Rutherford County Often Involve Suspects Who Travel from City-to-City / Store-to-Store
(Murfreesboro, TN) Shoplifting continues throughout America, which means the problem continues to plague Rutherford County, especially during the holiday season. While it can be discouraging to hear about thieves making it out of a store with hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars in merchandise without getting caught, don’t worry – it’s often a short-lived victory for the thief or thieves.
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
Franklin businesses work with Nashville church to give away toys, clothes, food
Two Franklin companies teamed up with a Nashville Baptist church on Saturday to spread some holiday cheer to hundreds of families in need.
WSMV
Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
Mothers support group in Nashville mourns losses at final meeting of 2022
The Mothers Over Murder grief and support group focused on unsolved cases at their final meeting of the year in Nashville.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times. Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for family just in time for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Elder Street just in time for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the help of supporters and volunteers. Sanora Hickman, who will share her new home with her two young granddaughters, received the keys on her...
