Quiet Weather Through Wednesday, Impactful Winter Storm Late Week
JAMESTOWN – High pressure will maintain quiet weather through Wednesday. Our attention then turns to a potent winter storm expected just in time for the holiday weekend. The rest of Tuesday afternoon will be quiet. Although skies will remain mostly cloudy with not much sunshine expected. Highs in the upper-20’s to lower-30’s.
Gas Prices Tumble To 15-Month Low, Clock In At $3.69 A Gallon Locally
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.14 nationwide. That’s 18-cents lower than the previous week and 60-cents lower than a month ago.
Gov. Hochul signs puppy mill bill
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Advocates who have for years been pushing for legislation to cut off the puppy mill pipeline in New York finally get to see their dream come true. Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the puppy mill bill making the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores illegal.
Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Wrong-Way Crash
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman will spend up to seven years behind bars in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County. On Monday, 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced by Judge David Foley to one and a third to four years after she was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in October.
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) — Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It...
Uncertainty in the PA House and the Impact on 2023-24 Session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Tensions are high among House Democrats and Republicans in Harrisburg, with no signs of easing before the holidays. After winning a majority of seats in the Nov. 8 General Election, Democrats are currently down three due to two resignations and one death. The vacancies are the cause of litigation and debate over who controls the House and who sets the dates for the special elections to fill them.
