HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Tensions are high among House Democrats and Republicans in Harrisburg, with no signs of easing before the holidays. After winning a majority of seats in the Nov. 8 General Election, Democrats are currently down three due to two resignations and one death. The vacancies are the cause of litigation and debate over who controls the House and who sets the dates for the special elections to fill them.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO