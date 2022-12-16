ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance holiday closures

Alliance – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd in observance of the holidays. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works, and the Municipal Building. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum and Senior Center will...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Snow Emergency declared in Hemingford and Crawford

Panhandle Communities Hemingford and Crawford have declared Snow Emergencies based on potential blizzard conditions. The Village of Hemingford Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 pm MT, Monday December 12 through 11 pm Wednesday Dec. 14. Hemingford residents are reminded there is to be no parking of vehicles on...
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

UPDATE: CSC Campus Closed Friday, Commencement Canceled

Due to the unprecedented winter storm Chadron is experiencing and in the interest of safety for all participants, the 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony for Graduate and Undergraduate students at Chadron State College is canceled, President Randy Rhine announced early Friday morning. The ceremony was to take place today at 2 p.m. at the Chicoine Center. All students who were graduating today are encouraged to attend the Spring Commencement Ceremony in May.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201093 16:07 10-45 : MVA INJURY 7th Street and Yellowstone Avenue/ Motor Vehicle Accident leading to injury/ Resolved/ Closed - Resolved. P202201094 19:00 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop on a vehicle near E 3rd and Potash Ave. Driver was issued a citation for No Insurance and Child Restraint Violation. Closed - Charges Recommended.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance City Facilities Closed

Due to inclement weather, the following Alliance City facilities are closed. The Senior Center is closed, including the Nutrition Site. Meals will not be delivered today, December 13, 2022. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum, and City Landfill are also closed. The Public Transit will...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC Campus Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Chadron State College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to impending winter weather. The residence halls and dining services will remain open. According to the National Weather Service, Chadron is in a blizzard warning beginning at 5 p.m. today (12/12) and extending to 11 p.m. Wednesday (12/14). Blizzard conditions are expected and total snow accumulations could be 12 to 16 inches.
CHADRON, NE
KELOLAND TV

SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Hemingford Holiday Play set for .Dec. 18 & 20

The Annual Hemingford Holiday Play is set for two performances this Christmas season. The first will be Sunday December 18, at the Multipurpose Hall at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in Hemingford, and the second show will be Tuesday December 20, at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Both performances will begin at 6:30 pm.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

WESTCO holds annual meeting, Board of Directors announced

The 2022 WESTCO Annual Meeting took place Monday, December 19 at the West Side Events Center in Alliance. The 2023 WESTCO Board of Directors was announced including, front l-r, Scott Schoeneman, Josh Payne, Joe Thompson, Trabor Bauer; back, President/CEO David Briggs, Lynden Smith, Mario Pitts and Tim Campbell. The 81st...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Community Choir to present Christmas Cantata

Come and enjoy the true meaning of Christmas this Holiday season as the Alliance Community Choir will present the Christmas Cantata, "When We Needed a King", by Jay Rouse, Rose Aspinall and Randy Vader. The first performance will be Sunday, December 18, at 2 pm, at the Alliance United Methodist...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy