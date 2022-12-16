The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.

