3 Nebraska big game meetings rescheduled including Gordon, Oshkosh
Jan. 9 – Gordon, Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St. Jan. 11 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave. Jan. 11 – Oshkosh, Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. 2nd St. Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game...
City of Alliance holiday closures
Alliance – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd in observance of the holidays. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works, and the Municipal Building. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum and Senior Center will...
WESTCO holds annual meeting, Board of Directors announced
The 2022 WESTCO Annual Meeting took place Monday, December 19 at the West Side Events Center in Alliance. The 2023 WESTCO Board of Directors was announced including, front l-r, Scott Schoeneman, Josh Payne, Joe Thompson, Trabor Bauer; back, President/CEO David Briggs, Lynden Smith, Mario Pitts and Tim Campbell. The 81st...
Chadron Snow Emergency continues until Saturday
The city of Chadron is extending the current snow emergency until Saturday December seventeenth at Twelve P. M. During a snow emergency all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow routes. Failure to do so may result in the vehicle being ticketed or else towed at the owners expense.
Chadron Snow Emergency Declared, Chadron Public Schools Closed
By The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday December twelfth at Nine PM until Thursday December fifteenth at twelve PM, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has been declared, all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be...
Hemingford Holiday Play set for .Dec. 18 & 20
The Annual Hemingford Holiday Play is set for two performances this Christmas season. The first will be Sunday December 18, at the Multipurpose Hall at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in Hemingford, and the second show will be Tuesday December 20, at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Both performances will begin at 6:30 pm.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201093 16:07 10-45 : MVA INJURY 7th Street and Yellowstone Avenue/ Motor Vehicle Accident leading to injury/ Resolved/ Closed - Resolved. P202201094 19:00 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop on a vehicle near E 3rd and Potash Ave. Driver was issued a citation for No Insurance and Child Restraint Violation. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Alliance City Facilities Closed
Due to inclement weather, the following Alliance City facilities are closed. The Senior Center is closed, including the Nutrition Site. Meals will not be delivered today, December 13, 2022. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum, and City Landfill are also closed. The Public Transit will...
Alliance Snow Emergency
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.
Chadron City Transit Bus not running Dec. 13-14
The Chadron City Transit Bus will NOT be running on Tuesday 12/13 and Wednesday 12/14 due to forecasted weather. Thursday will be determined at a later date. Information will be posted on the Chadron City website and Facebook.
Snow Emergency declared in Hemingford and Crawford
Panhandle Communities Hemingford and Crawford have declared Snow Emergencies based on potential blizzard conditions. The Village of Hemingford Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 pm MT, Monday December 12 through 11 pm Wednesday Dec. 14. Hemingford residents are reminded there is to be no parking of vehicles on...
