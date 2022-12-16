ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel

Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com

Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians

Wyoming's largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state's Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
Radio Ink

Wyoming Could See New Station

The area east of Yellowstone National Park could soon have a new radio station, according to a report. This week, the website Cowboy State Daily said a startup called Skye Media has filed an application with the FCC to license a new station to the community of Ralston, a census-designated place nestled between the towns of Cody and Ralston about 20 miles away from the Wyoming-Montana border.
oilcity.news

Chronic wasting disease confirmed in fifth new Wyoming elk hunt area in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 127. Elk Hunt Area 127 became the fifth elk hunt area in 2022 where chronic wasting disease has been discovered for the first time, occurring after a cow elk tested positive in November, Game and Fish said.
KELOLAND TV

SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
KJCT8

USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
My Country 95.5

Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes

Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
cowboystatedaily.com

Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles

With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it's not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn't that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Business Council Recommends Two Projects for State Funding

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, where they recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. The board also heard updates from each of the WBC teams, including an update on the Pathways...
