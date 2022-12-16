Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel
Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
Gov. Cox issues executive order suspending propane delivery rules
SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Spencer Cox issued an emergency order on December 16 to suspend federal regulations limiting the hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas for […]
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
foodsafetynews.com
A milk pail near the cooler can collect ‘direct’ payments from raw milk consumers in the Cowboy State
Freemont Foods LLC in Riverton, WY, has already won, but the raw milk loophole it has opened up is likely to become a permanent fix to Wyoming’s Food Freedom Act when the Cowboy Legislature meets in Cheyenne next month. The Wyoming Food Freedom Act of 2015 has only seen...
cowboystatedaily.com
Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians
Wyoming's largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state's Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
Radio Ink
Wyoming Could See New Station
The area east of Yellowstone National Park could soon have a new radio station, according to a report. This week, the website Cowboy State Daily said a startup called Skye Media has filed an application with the FCC to license a new station to the community of Ralston, a census-designated place nestled between the towns of Cody and Ralston about 20 miles away from the Wyoming-Montana border.
oilcity.news
Chronic wasting disease confirmed in fifth new Wyoming elk hunt area in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 127. Elk Hunt Area 127 became the fifth elk hunt area in 2022 where chronic wasting disease has been discovered for the first time, occurring after a cow elk tested positive in November, Game and Fish said.
KELOLAND TV
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
KJCT8
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
cowboystatedaily.com
Radio Still Not Dead In Wyoming; New License Petitioned For In Park County
There's a new player on the radio scene in Wyoming, seeking to place an FM station in none other than Ralston, a small community that lies between Cody and Powell. Skye Media has filed a petition with the Audio Division...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Proposes $32 Million For Housing, Nutrition, Mental Health, Family Resources
Within Gov. Mark Gordon's supplemental budget proposal is $31.8 million for new state programs to address needs like housing, nutrition, mental health and family resource centers across the state. Gordon suggests using federal COVID-19 dollars to pay for these programs.
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles
With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it's not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn't that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Business Council Recommends Two Projects for State Funding
The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, where they recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. The board also heard updates from each of the WBC teams, including an update on the Pathways...
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are Expected Low Temperatures Across Wyoming As Massive Arctic Blast Nears
The good news is the temperatures are not going to hit -460 degrees like a faulty bank sign in Montana showed a few years ago. But still, it's not a good time to go camping in Wyoming. Wyoming is about...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Want To Be A Wyoming Roadside Popsicle? Goose Down And Butter Might Save You
As Wyoming braces to plunge into a deep freeze just as holiday travel hits its peak, some outdoorsmen offer advice on how to avoid becoming a roadside popsicle if things go awry. Outdoor safety expert Josh McNary has some blunt advice...
$29 fee to be added to Colorado vehicle registrations – here's why
At the start of 2023, Coloradans will notice an extra fee tacked on when registering their vehicle – it's $29 and it will cover access to Colorado's 42 state park destinations. The 'Keep Colorado Wild Pass' is designed to make accessing Colorado's state parks as easy and efficient as...
oilcity.news
With gusts topping 60 mph, wind closures in effect Monday on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are exceeding 60 mph on sections of Interstates 25 and 80 on Monday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. Gusts of 62 mph were being recorded along I-25 near Chugwater at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. On I-80, 61 mph gusts were recorded near Arlington and Laramie.
