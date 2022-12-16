Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Richland School District takes a controversial vote for controversial issues
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland School District Board is in the process of making changes to its district policy because of concerns that teachers are sharing their political opinions in the classroom. The RSD school board is discussing making changes to the current Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA)...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Public Library continues to draft its next chapter
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday
News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
Flu continues to rise in Tri-Cities, with COVID also ticking up. Many school absences
Hospitals ERs and urgent care clinics have long wait times.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
koze.com
Corps of Engineers Concludes Internal Investigation Into Dworshak Employee’s Death
PORTLAND, OR – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week met with the family of Eric Engle, the Walla Walla District utility employee who passed away while on duty June 29th at Dworshak Dam, to share with them the findings of the agency’s internal investigation. According to the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Matt Rabe, it was the determination of the investigating team that Engle’s death was not caused by the violation by USACE of any Army or USACE safety policies or practices.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County house fire a reminder to "hear the beep where you sleep"
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Early on the morning of December 19 crews with Franklin County Fire District 3 responded to a house fire. An occupant of the home woke up to the smell of smoke and the family was able to evacuate the home safely. According to FCFD 3 the home...
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Chronicle
100,000 Fentanyl Pills and Meth Seized in Huge Eastern Washington Bust
Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history. FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 19: Shooting outside a Pasco bar, Amber Heard settles case and bitter cold temperatures
One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua's bar in Pasco. Amber Heard has settled her defamation suit against Johnny Depp and frigid air will settle over the Tri-Cities for most of the week.
