College Place, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Richland School District takes a controversial vote for controversial issues

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland School District Board is in the process of making changes to its district policy because of concerns that teachers are sharing their political opinions in the classroom. The RSD school board is discussing making changes to the current Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA)...
RICHLAND, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Public Library continues to draft its next chapter

WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday

News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Corps of Engineers Concludes Internal Investigation Into Dworshak Employee’s Death

PORTLAND, OR – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week met with the family of Eric Engle, the Walla Walla District utility employee who passed away while on duty June 29th at Dworshak Dam, to share with them the findings of the agency’s internal investigation. According to the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Matt Rabe, it was the determination of the investigating team that Engle’s death was not caused by the violation by USACE of any Army or USACE safety policies or practices.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar

PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

100,000 Fentanyl Pills and Meth Seized in Huge Eastern Washington Bust

Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history. FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
RICHLAND, WA

