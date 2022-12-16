ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game

If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former All-Star blasts Tyrese Haliburton with bizarre criticism

A former NBA All-Star launched into a bizarre rant about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton after Sunday’s game, and it seemingly came out of nowhere. Wally Szczerbiak, who does color commentary and postgame work for New York Knicks broadcasts, was analyzing Sunday’s 109-106 Knicks victory when he suddenly went in on Haliburton. Szczerbiak essentially dubbed... The post Former All-Star blasts Tyrese Haliburton with bizarre criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs

Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE

