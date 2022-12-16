Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE MAN ARRESTED AFTER NARCOTICS FOUND IN MOTEL ROOM
A La Grange man was arrested on Friday after the Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his motel room. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the Narcotics Unit went to the Carter Motel in reference to reports of narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Sunday morning on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 9:20, Corporal Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver Michaela Bocz, 25 of Hutto, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
One person was arrested Friday on assault charges. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 1:05, Officer Buckner was dispatched to the 100 block of East Airline Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Information was gathered and it was determined a physical disturbance occurred. Kirbie Rogers, 23 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Interference with Emergency request for Assistance.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 12
Twelve people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 82-year-old Charles Von Darrell Allen Sr., 55-year-old Stacey Lynne Allen and 20-year-old Charles Von Darrell Allen Jr., all indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. 19-year-old Manuel Leos and 42-year-old Jason Calvin Woods, both charged with Evading Arrest/Detention...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings
Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Brenham Police arrested one person on a criminal trespass warning Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:05, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a subject on location in violation of an active criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong made location and met with Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS
An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
SCHULENBURG MAN CAUGHT WITH DRUGS DURING WARRANT ARREST
A Schulenburg man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) when authorities went to serve him with a warrant and found him in possession of a large amount of the drug, Ecstasy. The Fayette County Narcotics Unit, the Austin County Regional Special Response Team, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force went to serve a Felony 1 Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance at the Pilot truck stop in Schulenburg.
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
fox44news.com
Injuries reported in major Robertson Co. crash
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multi-vehicle accident. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road, south of Hearne. An 18 wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel – however, one southbound lane has reopened and one northbound lane has been rerouted using the middle lane.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman Wednesday night. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Bryan Morong made contact with Jovanette Abby Jaramillo, 40 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Muse Street in reference to a warrant for her arrest. Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for Continuous Violence against a Family Member that was reported December 11, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE SHERIFF’S OFFICE STIPEND PAY
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved stipend pay for the sheriff’s office. The shift differential stipend for the sheriff’s office follows the same parameters as the one approved for the E-911 department in March, giving employees an extra $2 per hour if they work night duty. Chief Deputy...
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are looking to identify a suspicious person that was spotted on home security video cameras at around 5:26 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Authorities believe the person may be related to two ongoing sexual assault investigations. The suspect was described by authorities as wearing...
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
