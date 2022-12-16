Read full article on original website
Related
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal rollover crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have arrested the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Buckley man was arrested and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail. The man, who has not been...
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man charged with assault, accused of threatening girlfriend with knife
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man was arrested for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Christopher Poisson, 33, was arraigned on Dec. 5 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
traverseticker.com
TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident
Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
Head-on crash kills 2 in Otsego County
HAYES TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after two people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road. According to 9&10 News, police were dispatched to the area of the crash around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash with two people unconscious in one of the cars.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Quiet, Private Home in Grand Traverse County
For this weeks’ Amazing Northern Michigan Homes Kevin Essebaggers and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to a beautiful custom home recently sold in Grand Traverse County. The quiet, private setting is perfect for this beautifully built home loaded with fantastic features. When you enter from the garage you’re...
State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.
MSP K9 tracks down Gaylord man who took 3-year-old child through woods in freezing temperatures
A Gaylord man is facing child abuse charges for taking his young son into the woods in freezing weather following an argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan said.
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township
Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
UpNorthLive.com
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
Cadillac’s 120 miles of off-road trails to be branded as year-round ORV destination
CADILLAC, MI – Cadillac has long been viewed as one of Michigan’s top destinations for off-road vehicles. But now the region is taking steps to make it official. Thanks to a $48,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and $52,000 in fundraising, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau plans to brand Wexford County as a premier year-round ORV destination.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It
One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Michigan State Police looking for person who keyed a car in Cadillac Meijer parking lot
Anyone know this guy? The Michigan State Police Seventh District is asking for tips to identify him in connection with an incident in a Meijer parking lot over the summer.
northernexpress.com
Through Ice and Snow They Go
How the GT County Road Commission and TART Trails keep our paths clear. There is nothing quite so unpredictable as a Michigan winter. Though it’s true that a handful of weeks each year can be relied on for snow and sub-arctic temperatures, the rest of the season is anyone’s guess. Wintery weather does have one common feature, though: how it’s handled once it hits the ground.
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0