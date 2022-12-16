ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Olive Barker

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Head-on crash kills 2 in Otsego County

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22. 
GAYLORD, MI
Olive Barker

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA, MI
9&10 News

2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township

Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Cadillac’s 120 miles of off-road trails to be branded as year-round ORV destination

CADILLAC, MI – Cadillac has long been viewed as one of Michigan’s top destinations for off-road vehicles. But now the region is taking steps to make it official. Thanks to a $48,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and $52,000 in fundraising, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau plans to brand Wexford County as a premier year-round ORV destination.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It

One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Through Ice and Snow They Go

How the GT County Road Commission and TART Trails keep our paths clear. There is nothing quite so unpredictable as a Michigan winter. Though it’s true that a handful of weeks each year can be relied on for snow and sub-arctic temperatures, the rest of the season is anyone’s guess. Wintery weather does have one common feature, though: how it’s handled once it hits the ground.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
