FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
MLive.com
Former Rockford state champ coach Ralph Munger to take over Newaygo football team
After a two-year playoff drought, the Newaygo High School football team is getting an infusion of championship experience. Three-time state champion coach Ralph Munger is set to take the reins of Newaygo’s football program, pending school board approval Monday night.
MLive.com
WMU football locks in RB recruit, loses WR to EMU ahead of early signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A coaching change can wreak havoc on a college football recruiting class, but Western Michigan appears to have salvaged what is shaping up to be one of the Mid-American Conference’s best groups heading into Wednesday’s early signing day. The Broncos’ boasted the MAC’s second-best...
Newaygo High School prepares to welcome new football coach Ralph Munger
Newaygo High School is preparing to welcome Ralph Munger as its next varsity football coach. Munger spent 28 years coaching at Rockford High School and even had the stadium named after him.
Ferris Football back home after championship win
The newest national champions are now back in West Michigan. Ferris State football beat Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in North Texas to earn back to back titles.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
EGR girls takes down Westfield Prep in Summit invite
Macy Brown, a Michigan basketball commit had 35 points in EGR's game against Westfield Prep at the WM Hoops Summit.
WOOD
Ferris State wins Division II Championship
For the second year in a row, the Ferris State Bulldogs are the Division II football champions. (Dec. 17, 2022) For the second year in a row, the Ferris State Bulldogs are the Division II football champions. (Dec. 17, 2022) GRPS teachers use performances to give back. Storm Team 8...
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 19
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- GIRLS BASKETBALL. --- Mason County Central...
WOOD
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
'A long time coming': Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive
New and expanded female restrooms, a lactation room, and men's facilities will make all soldiers feel included. The project is part of a statewide $100 million investment into Michigan's armories.
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
fox2detroit.com
Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Lake effect snow to continue for West Michigan, see where it’s stacking up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan residents woke up to a winter wonderland this morning - or were faced with an unwelcome stint of shoveling or snowblowing, depending on your perspective. Cities like Holland, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland are sitting smack in the middle of a lake-effect...
Historic Grand Rapids building to be transformed into coffee shop operated by veterans group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A city project will transform an 86-year-old building at Veterans Memorial Park into a coffee shop and creative space operated by an arts-focused veterans group. The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority last week approved $166,000 for the $896,000 project. The majority of the project is...
'Unbelievable': Grand Rapids man unknowingly the face of international romance scams totaling tens of thousands
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the last several years, "romance scams" have become much more common, where people will use dating profiles or intimate relationships to try and scam people out of their money. It happens all over the world, but for one Grand Rapids man, he was scamming...
