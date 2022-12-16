ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Landed on Latest NBA MVP Ladder

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Celtics
 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum continues to rack up some serious praise.

The young Boston Celtics star has firmly cemented himself as one of the very best basketball players in the world and he once again landed at the top spot on NBA.com's Most Valuable Player ladder.

"Just when you thought Tatum might be losing steam in this race, the 24-year-old helped Boston snap a two-game skid by pumping in 44 points Tuesday (as well as nine rebounds and six assists) in an OT win against the Lakers," NBA.com's Michael C. Wright said. "Counting the postseason, the Celtics are 16-2 whenever Tatum scores 40 points or more and are 4-0 this season when he accomplishes that feat. Los Angeles led by 13 points with nearly four minutes remaining on Tuesday, but Boston went on a 17-4 run that Tatum finished off with the game-tying turnaround fadeaway jumper over LeBron James that sent the game into OT. Clutch."

Tatum nabbed the top spot in the MVP ladder for his third straight week after helping to lead the Celtics to a 4-2 road trip that saw the squad take on the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 24-year-old is having the best season of his career by far and boasts career-highs in points with 30.2 and rebounds at 8.3 per game to go along with 4.1 assists per contest. Tatum's play certainly has made a positive impact on Boston this season as its holds the NBA's best record at 22-7.

