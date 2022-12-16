Trump’s Comical Collectible Cards

Denise Kay
3d ago
Trumps so called digital trading cards sold out in one day to the tune of 4.4 million dollars! New grift, different day. This man could sell a spray painted gold turd to his golable followers and they would believe it's 24k gold, just because he said so🤪
26
Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
4d ago
Plus, it's digital! That means he is basically sending you a picture of it to your email!
23
Brassy
3d ago
If you bought them I hope they gain you money. I have groceries to buy before any action virtual gimmick.
11
‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement
Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch
“He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro. While he’s running for president."
Washington Examiner
White House joins in mockery of Trump trading cards
President Joe Biden's team took a thinly veiled shot at former President Donald Trump's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" Thursday morning, tweeting out a list of things Biden had accomplished in recent weeks. Trump had previewed his announcement, which turned out to be the launch of a new line of non-fungible tokens, or...
'I can't do this anymore': Bannon comments on Trump's trading cards
CNN political analyst John Avlon and political commentator Errol Louis join "CNN This Morning" to discuss former President Donald Trump's announcement he is selling digital trading cards.
Stephen Colbert Trashes Donald Trump's Bizarre NFT Collection In 6-Minute Takedown
"The Late Show" host took aim at the wonky NFT depictions of the former president, including illustrations of him as a cowboy and an astronaut.
Donald Trump’s digital trading card collection sells out in less than a day
NFTs were priced at $99 each and depict the former US president in guises including superhero, astronaut and race car driver
Trump fans who buy a $99 NFT of him as a superhero will be entered to win a 'priceless' meeting at Mar-a-Lago — but they'll have to cover their own travel and lodging expenses
Donald Trump on Thursday announced the digital trading card NFTs along with a sweepstakes to win a meeting with him that was valued as "priceless."
Fox’s Kellyanne Conway Didn’t Disclose RNC Paid Her While Praising Its ‘Great Job’
Fox News paid contributor Kellyanne Conway lauded the Republican National Committee on Fox during the midterms, praising them for doing a “great job” with voter outreach. At the same time, according to liberal media watchdog Media Matters, neither Fox News nor Conway disclosed that the RNC had paid her company nearly a million dollars in the past year. The former senior Trump White House official, who joined Fox News in October, also repeatedly defended the RNC and its embattled chairwoman Ronna McDaniel amid criticism of the GOP’s disappointing midterm results. Meanwhile, her political consulting firm KAConsulting received $829,969.38 from the...
Bill Barr says Trump will 'burn the whole house down' and destroy the GOP if he doesn't win the 2024 nomination
The former attorney general in a scathing op-ed discussed former President Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024.
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ on trading cards by listing his recent achievements
President Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” that he is launching a line of NFT trading cards on Thursday with a list of his own recent major announcements.In a tweet from his campaign account, Mr Biden wrote “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too...” Those announcements include the Respect for Marriage Act, the prisoner swap that brought Brittney Griner home from incarceration in Russia, and falling gas prices. I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…✔️ Inflation’s easing✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act✔️ We brought Brittney...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Pelosi knew how to deal with Trump because she raised 5 kids and the ex-president 'was a child,' Schumer said
Pelosi is retiring from her leadership role at the end of this Congress. She had several viral confrontations with Trump during his presidency.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Trump Still Acting Like Imperious President In Mar-A-Lago 'Barbie Dream House': Report
Donald Trump is now missing a critical coterie of “handlers” he had in the Oval Office who might have protected him from some controversies.
