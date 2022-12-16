ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump’s Comical Collectible Cards

By HuffPost Video
 4 days ago

Comments / 31

Denise Kay
3d ago

Trumps so called digital trading cards sold out in one day to the tune of 4.4 million dollars! New grift, different day. This man could sell a spray painted gold turd to his golable followers and they would believe it's 24k gold, just because he said so🤪

Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
4d ago

Plus, it's digital! That means he is basically sending you a picture of it to your email!

Brassy
3d ago

If you bought them I hope they gain you money. I have groceries to buy before any action virtual gimmick.

Related
The Independent

‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

White House joins in mockery of Trump trading cards

President Joe Biden's team took a thinly veiled shot at former President Donald Trump's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" Thursday morning, tweeting out a list of things Biden had accomplished in recent weeks. Trump had previewed his announcement, which turned out to be the launch of a new line of non-fungible tokens, or...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox’s Kellyanne Conway Didn’t Disclose RNC Paid Her While Praising Its ‘Great Job’

Fox News paid contributor Kellyanne Conway lauded the Republican National Committee on Fox during the midterms, praising them for doing a “great job” with voter outreach. At the same time, according to liberal media watchdog Media Matters, neither Fox News nor Conway disclosed that the RNC had paid her company nearly a million dollars in the past year. The former senior Trump White House official, who joined Fox News in October, also repeatedly defended the RNC and its embattled chairwoman Ronna McDaniel amid criticism of the GOP’s disappointing midterm results. Meanwhile, her political consulting firm KAConsulting received $829,969.38 from the...
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ on trading cards by listing his recent achievements

President Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” that he is launching a line of NFT trading cards on Thursday with a list of his own recent major announcements.In a tweet from his campaign account, Mr Biden wrote “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too...” Those announcements include the Respect for Marriage Act, the prisoner swap that brought Brittney Griner home from incarceration in Russia, and falling gas prices. I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…✔️ Inflation’s easing✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act✔️ We brought Brittney...
ARIZONA STATE
