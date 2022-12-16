ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

FAMU women's basketball falls to Mississippi State

By FAMU Athletics
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
STARKVILLE, MS ― The Florida A&M women's basketball team got a 17-point showing from the bench, but fell 72-47 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road Thursday.

Ivet Subirats led the Rattlers (2-7) with 10 points and three steals. Ahriahna Grizzle also tacked on seven points, six assists and three steals and Mide Oriyomi chipped in as well with eight points off the bench.

Led by Caylan Jones' two offensive rebounds, FAMU did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 14 boards that resulted in four second chance points.

FAMU did a great job disrupting Mississippi State shots in the contest, coming away with eight blocks. Eliya Ellis led the way individually for the Rattlers with three rejections.

How It Happened

FAMU struggled out of the gate, falling behind 27-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rattlers continued to lose ground in the second quarter and faced a 42-16 halftime deficit.

FAMU's deficit continued to grow after halftime, and the Rattlers faced a 61-28 disadvantage heading to the fourth quarter. FAMU knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 12 total points.

Mississippi State kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 62-28 advantage before FAMU went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Ellis' layup, to shrink the deficit to 62-34 with 8:22 to go in the contest. The Rattlers kept their comeback going, but Mississippi State managed to hold on for the 72-47 win. FAMU took advantage of five Mississippi State turnovers in the quarter, scoring six points off of those takeaways.

Game Notes

➤ The Rattlers put on a passing clinic, recording an assist on 70 percent of made baskets.

➤ The Florida A&M bench made an impact by scoring 17 points to its scoring output.

➤ The Florida A&M defense forced 20 turnovers.

➤ The Rattlers were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording eight blocks as a team.

➤ Florida A&M cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive boards in the game.

➤ Ivet Subirats led the Rattlers with 10 points.

➤ Florida A&M got a team-high six rebounds from Dylan Horton.

