Gene Frenette: Hiring Pederson was right move for Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence development

For the entire month of January, shortly after Doug Pederson first interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and subsequently three other NFL teams, he played the waiting game.

It ended up being 35 days — from the time Pederson first spoke with the Jaguars’ brass on Dec. 30, 2021, until the two sides reached an agreement on Feb. 3, 2022 — before owner Shad Khan finally landed a head coach who has turned out to be an ideal fit for the organization.

“Teams should do their due diligence, obviously, and it should take a little time, but at the same time, I can’t worry too much about that,” Pederson said of the hiring process. “I was still kind of preparing for hopefully an opportunity [to become a head coach] during that time.

“Still stayed in touch with Trent [GM Trent Baalke] over the weeks, and the communication was always open and just fortunate that it all worked out.”

Looking at where the 5-8 Jaguars are at this moment, being a consistently competitive team and only two games behind the AFC South-leading Tennesse Titans going into Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys , it’s working out just fine.

Despite the record and regrets over letting some close games get away, there can be no debate the Jaguars settled on the ideal choice to lead their football team.

Beyond Pederson’s credentials as a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, he has fostered an environment within the TIAA Bank Field building where players feel they’re being properly pushed to excel at what they do best, yet in a workplace of accountability.

For the first time in a long while, the Jaguars have a unified locker room that doesn’t fluctuate based on wins or losses. That’s because their head coach believes in players having a voice in how things are run, without taking a my-way-or-the-highway approach.

The leadership of Pederson the past 10 months — through OTAs, training camp and 13 regular-season games — has done as much to bring hope to a beleaguered franchise as Trevor Lawrence’s ascension in his second season as an NFL quarterback.

It’s hard to find a Jaguars employee who doesn’t approve of how Pederson has operated, not just as a play-caller but the manner in which he runs the organization and treats people on a daily basis. His forthright, detailed approach with the players and even temperament has been a welcome departure from the Urban Meyer regime, and even Doug Marrone before him.

“Doug [Pederson] does a great job on being a leader of the team,” said fourth-year outside linebacker Josh Allen. “His communication is the best communication I’ve had with a head coach here. He understands how the season goes and how players feel and how their body can wear down.

“For him to do what he does at practice is the sign of a good leader, protecting your players. We have his back no matter what. We all respect him as a man, respect him as a coach as well. That solves it. When you’re dealing with grown men, being respected is the best thing you can have on a resume.”

A steady, calm influence

One of the long-standing criticisms of Jack Del Rio, the longest tenured head coach in Jaguars history (2003-11), during his time in Jacksonville was his moodiness.

He won enough games and made two playoff appearances, giving him ample job security, but Del Rio was also known for being unpredictable. He often rode a wave of differing emotions, much like the intensity he possessed as an 11-year starting NFL linebacker.

Pederson, primarily a backup quarterback for four different teams over 10 seasons, also has the benefit of being a former player. But he has taken that experience and channeled it in a different way.

Unlike Del Rio’s style, the Pederson demeanor is more of the steadying, calm influence, like what’s required of someone who played the game’s most important position.

Lawrence noticed that Pederson trait early on and he believes it made a big difference in the Jaguars’ players keeping their poise through five consecutive one-score losses after a 2-1 start.

“I think just not even talking about football, he’s a really, really smart offensive mind, and he played the position, great play-caller, all those things, but just the way he carries himself,” Lawrence said. “I’ve said that ever since he’s been here, that’s something that I’ve noticed and it’s just proven itself more and more, especially the way our season’s gone. It’s been up and down.

“We’ve had great moments, we’ve had really bad moments, and I think that’s one thing we really needed was someone that’s stable, comes in every day, he’s always the same no matter what. . . . He never panics, and I think that just shows the confidence he has in us, and that’s reciprocated in the way we practice, the way that we prepare, all that.”

Consistency a Pederson trademark

Not coincidentally, many say the same thing about Lawrence’s even-keeled disposition. It served him well as he went through a rough midseason patch of throwing costly interceptions and fumbling too much.

But in the past five weeks, Lawrence has been the NFL’s most improved quarterback, especially in the Jaguars’ two recent wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee. Beyond the talent of No. 16, it’s not a stretch to think Pederson’s acumen in handling quarterbacks is a factor in Lawrence taking a big leap. He's closer to being an NFL top-10 player at his position right now than anybody else on the roster.

“That’s how I try to be,” Lawrence said about the comparison with Pederson’s approach. “I think you have to be, especially in this position and his position being the head coach and the quarterback. I think that’s a really important characteristic.

“You’ve got to know who you’re going to get every day. It can’t be a different person when things are going good or bad.”

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor, who was on Pederson’s staff all five of his seasons in Philadelphia (2016-20), didn’t hesitate when asked the one trait that makes his boss an effective NFL head coach.

“Consistency, that’s easy,” said Taylor. “He’s the same guy every day he walks in the building. We can lose five in a row, whatever it may be, or we win a big game, he comes in the next day with the same approach to the staff, the same idea of trusting the process, so you know what you’re getting with him.

“You come in, you’re not worried, ‘Is he in a bad mood? Is he in a good mood? Is he this, is he that? You know exactly what he’s going to be with the coaching staff, the players, his expectations, where you stand, so it’s easy to do your job that way.”

Helping Trevor Lawrence progress

Tony Dungy saw it during the week leading up to Super Bowl LII when NBC assigned the NFL analyst to shadow Pederson’s team, which ended up raising its first Lombardi Trophy by defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Obviously, the Hall of Fame coach had the football cachet to get valuable insider information before the game about the Eagles, and one thing kept resonating with him: players loved Pederson.

“When I first started coaching with [Pittsburgh Steelers coach] Chuck Noll in 1981 as a defensive assistant, I asked him, ‘what exactly am I supposed to be doing here?’ “ Dungy said. “Noll said, ‘You have only one job: help your players be better.’ When I thought about it, that’s why Noll was so good. He’s not trying to be the boss, show people he’s the smartest person in the room, or a dictator.

“That’s what the Eagles’ players kept telling me about Doug. I went on TV and said the Eagles were going to beat New England because this team is playing like a unified group.”

Whether the Jaguars beat the Cowboys or overtake the Titans to win the AFC South doesn’t change the unmistakable vibe about the culture Pederson is creating, which figures to stand the test of time.

The Jaguars don’t have a good enough roster, especially on defense, to be a Super Bowl contender just yet. But this season was never supposed to be about making the playoffs. It was Pederson laying a foundation that could propel this franchise into being a consistent postseason presence in the future.

Of paramount importance in that pursuit was the development of Lawrence. So what did Pederson do? He hired three coaches — Taylor, quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy and passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter — who all played the QB position.

“Doug was a backup quarterback for Mike Holmgren [with the Green Bay Packers] and Mike tailored stuff to let Pederson be successful,” said Dungy. “I think Doug has taken that wherever he’s been. He’s going to structure things to take advantage of what the quarterback does well. In Philly, it was a different offense when Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz.

“That showed me something. Doug took his playbook and accentuated it with what the quarterback does best. He’s done that for Trevor in the Jaguars’ offense.”

For both Pederson and Taylor, who was happy in his one-year stint as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator, the Jaguars having Lawrence was a huge factor in taking the job.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of appeal getting to be involved in building the offense as we went,” Taylor said. “I’d be lying if I said Trevor wasn’t a huge draw to Jacksonville itself.”

Connecting with players

More than anything, what NFL players recognize in coaches is a false persona. Genuine leaders are followed, and the fake ones are usually tuned out.

It’s no guarantee the best coaches will win consistently — some highly competent ones get fired every year, including Pederson with the Eagles — but they tend to get the most mileage out of existing talent.

What rings true about the 2022 Jaguars is they firmly believe Pederson’s leadership will eventually take them to a good place.

Being in every game except the 40-14 loss against the Detroit Lions is a positive sign. It’s a significant departure from past losing seasons where too many losses were one-sided.

“I think he’s got a lot of passion, and I’m not saying we haven’t had passion in coaches in the past,” said guard Tyler Shatley, the team’s longest tenured player in his ninth season. “It’s timing. The locker room is great. I think [Pederson’s] personality really matches well with us.”

Backup pass-rusher Dawuane Smoot throws out the term “players’ coach” when assessing Pederson and when asked what that means, he replied: “More than anything, it’s just being truthful. If players are going good or bad, he lets them know it.”

Veteran receiver Jamal Agnew believes what stands out is Pederson’s give-and-take approach with the players.

“He’s been around the league for a while, been around a lot of great head coaches,” said Agnew. “We have our leadership council and he takes input from the players. He helps us get better, whether that’s practice, meeting times, travel situations and stuff. He listens to the players. That’s big.”

Dungy, a head coach for 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, says that player-coach connectivity is more important than ever.

“When guys feel that personal touch, that my coach knows what I need to be good and he’s willing to do that, that’s special,” said Dungy. “I think that’s what is unique about Doug. It comes from getting to know your guys and their needs.

“A lot of people who play for [Kansas City Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid say the same thing. They feel like he’s there to help them grow. I think that’s how players feel about Doug. He’s not there to rule us. He’s there to help us.”

Allen has been impressed how Pederson responds when games didn’t go the Jaguars’ way, saying: “He reacted the way he should react, but it was never a scolding moment. It was always a learning moment.”

Four games from the NFL regular season end, the Jaguars have a rising Trevor-led offense and an underachieving defense, but it rebounded with four takeaways in last week’s breakthrough win at Tennessee.

Losing record aside, Pederson believes the team and franchise is trending in the right direction.

“I do like where we’re at,” he said. “One of the things I think, for me, is that this group, the way they practice during the week, how they prepare and get themselves ready to play. That’s what you want to see as a head coach. Guys aren’t shutting down.

“For me, I like where the mental side of things are at with this football team right now.”

Maybe the Jaguars can play well enough down the stretch to force the Week 18 rematch with the Titans to be an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.

If not, it doesn’t change the obvious: no matter how long it took, hiring Doug Pederson was the right call.

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com : (904) 359-4540

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Gene Frenette: Hiring Pederson was right move for Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence development