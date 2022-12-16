ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Carlos & Shawn': Debating whether this Detroit Lions team can win a playoff game

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
On this episode: With Shawn off this week, it's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Jeff. 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger joins Carlos to talk about last week's Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming College Football Playoff matchup New Year's Eve against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

JEFF SEIDEL:How Detroit Lions took a beat from Bo: 'The team. The team. The knee-biting team.'

SHAWN WINDSOR:Dan Campbell's 'nuts' and faith are changing the Detroit Lions' culture — finally

TONY GARCIA:Michigan's buzzwords for 2022 CFP run: 'What's good for the hive is good for the bee'

