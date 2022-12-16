'Carlos & Shawn': Debating whether this Detroit Lions team can win a playoff game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Host: Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

• Producer: Robin Chan

• Guest: Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: With Shawn off this week, it's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Jeff. 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger joins Carlos to talk about last week's Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming College Football Playoff matchup New Year's Eve against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

