Spending smart during the holidays can ease anxiety

HIBBING—Renee Hugger’s hope this holiday season and every day is that people do not let their finances define who they are.

As a financial coach, Hugger, who owns Smart Saving and Spending, also believes it is a good idea to live within your means. This is important to keep in the forefront during the holidays to eliminate financial stress and anxiety, she said.

“With this in mind, I am passionate about helping families get the help, support and information they need to create the financial life they so desire,” said Hugger.

Hugger realizes that it can be tough to talk about finances because they are personal. For this reason, she said it is important to find someone you feel comfortable with sharing and talking to about this topic.

“By creating a saving and spending plan, setting goals and having someone support you through the process can be extremely helpful in reaching milestones,” she said. “Ultimately being able to live the financial life you desire. I did it and so can you.”

Hugger started her business in January 2019 because she wanted to be the person she was looking for when she was a single mom for 10 years searching for answers on how to manage her finances successfully without having to reach out to family and friends.

“I wanted someone who was on my side that knew all the tips, tricks, and hacks so I could save more and spend less,” she said. “In addition, I wanted someone to help me weigh the advantages and disadvantages of different financial products and services. Finally, support me in the decisions I made, and keep me accountable to my goals and celebrate the milestone I reached.”

Hugger wanted to feel financially secure.

“Determined to get out of financial stress I started saving money, paid off my debts and bought a house as a single mom,” she said.

With it being the height of the holiday shopping season, Hugger encouraged people to create a holiday spending plan that includes gifts, bows, tags, meals, travel expenses, decorations and anything people can plan on spending money on this holiday plus a little extra.

“It really is all the little things that add up,” she said. “Then, make sure you can afford your spending plan.”

A few other ideas to save money, according to Hugger, include:

Discuss spending limits if exchanging gifts.Think about thoughtful gifts and what would be most meaningful as opposed to expensive gifts.Use “3 gift rule”: 1) Something to read, 2) something they want, 3) something they need. This helps reduce excess.Make homemade gifts if you enjoy being creative.Give the gift of service. A couple examples are shoveling, baking, or cleaning.Gift experiences by doing fun activities together.Remember why you are celebrating the holiday: It’s not meant for you to go into debt.

Hugger said this is important because the holidays can be a very expensive time of year.

“Spending money that we don’t have leads to significant stress and anxiety during the holidays,” she said. “If you don’t have money to spend on the holidays, it’s OK to make changes so you can reduce or eliminate stress during and after the holidays.”

Another thing to keep in mind is that change is hard, she pointed out. If you plan on making changes to your holiday plans this year, write down your answers to the following questions, she said.

1. Why do you want to make this change?

2. List three reasons why it’s important for you to make the change.

3. How will you go about making this change so you will succeed?

“Writing your plan down is very important,” she said. “Reading it several times a day during the holiday season will help you succeed with your new plan.”

With so many people living paycheck to paycheck, Hugger said they can easily find themselves in very stressful financial situations.

“Unfortunately, some choose to skip monthly payments, loan payments or using credit, loans or credit cards,” she stated. “As a result, this createsstress, anxiety, and financial problems down the road. In the end, all these examples result in paying much more for gifts in interest, additional fees, and late fees.”

Overall, Hugger’s wish for everyone this Christmas and always is financial well-being.

“As a financial coach, I am dedicated to help motivated individuals save more, spend less, and build excellent credit so they can buy and do the things most important to them,” she said. “One of my favorite quotes, which is from Dale Carnegie, is ‘believe you will succeed and you will’ change success to succeed.”

To learn more about Smart Saving and Spending, visit https://smartsavingandspending.com.