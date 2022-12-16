Read full article on original website
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
An indoor family entertainment brand is on track to double its center count. Fun City Adventure Park has signed a lease for a former Dick’s Sporting Goods space at Union Lake Crossing in Millville, New Jersey. The brand, whose locations combine trampoline courts with ziplines, basketball courts, Ninja courses and arcades, currently operates 20 locations in seven states and now has 14 more sites under development. The Union Lake location is anticipated to open in mid-2023.
A great New Jersey town for a day trip
If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?
The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
Atlantic City Area & NJ Stores We Loved That Are Now Closed Forever
As everyone races to finish their Christmas presents shopping for 2022, here are some of the New Jersey stores that many of us loved that have closed their doors forever. Many of these stores had operated for generations and were such a big part of our daily lives. It makes...
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
37 New Jersey Restaurants So Good They Deserve to Be Franchised
From the streets of Cumberland County to the sands of the Jersey Shore, there are many restaurants you know and love SO MUCH you think more people should be able to enjoy them. All kinds of cuisine are well represented in the list below, and all the suggestions came from...
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
ocnjdaily.com
Visitors Enjoy Holiday Shopping Spree in Ocean City
A white carriage horse clip-clopped down Asbury Avenue in Ocean City and a piano teacher and his students performed classic Christmas favorites, while shoppers strolled in and out of boutique-style shops. The last weekend before Christmas brought together two kinds of shoppers on Saturday – those who rushed to grab...
NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
This New Jersey Town Has the 2nd Highest Amount of Singles in the Entire U.S.
If you're single and ready to mingle, you may want to set your GPS for one particular New Jersey city. If you've been looking for love but having a hard time finding it, SolitaireBliss.com did some research for you to find the densest population of singles in the United States.
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
This N.J. ‘Christmas flower’ farm grows 40K poinsettias a year
Rows and rows of the iconic “Christmas flower,” the poinsettia, fill over 100,000 square feet of glass greenhouse in a burst of festive colors every holiday season at New Jersey’s Lennon Farm Greenhouses. The family-owned farm in Burlington County grows 40,000 poinsettia plants a year in a...
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. According to USCG Station Atlantic City, a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Parents Want Stoplight Near School On Reeds Road In Galloway, NJ
Galloway Township officials, you better listen up about this one. The parents of your current students are NOT messing around here. You know how there's the four schools in Galloway, including Absegami High School, all within the same general area? Since they're all within the same vicinity, you can imagine the horror that is the traffic congestion in that region of the township during school drop-off in the morning and pick-up in the afternoon.
Constructive Criticism Leads To Atlantic City, NJ Road Repairs
We have written several articles about the deplorable conditions of various roadways in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On December 3, 2022, we specifically addressed the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue. If you missed our coverage, here is a link to catch-up. We were advised by Atlantic City Council President George...
Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City NJ
Someone is going to have some very happy holidays!. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
