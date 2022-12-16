ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

chainstoreage.com

Fun City to open second New Jersey location in aggressive expansion

An indoor family entertainment brand is on track to double its center count. Fun City Adventure Park has signed a lease for a former Dick’s Sporting Goods space at Union Lake Crossing in Millville, New Jersey. The brand, whose locations combine trampoline courts with ziplines, basketball courts, Ninja courses and arcades, currently operates 20 locations in seven states and now has 14 more sites under development. The Union Lake location is anticipated to open in mid-2023.
MILLVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
PINE HILL, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Visitors Enjoy Holiday Shopping Spree in Ocean City

A white carriage horse clip-clopped down Asbury Avenue in Ocean City and a piano teacher and his students performed classic Christmas favorites, while shoppers strolled in and out of boutique-style shops. The last weekend before Christmas brought together two kinds of shoppers on Saturday – those who rushed to grab...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Parents Want Stoplight Near School On Reeds Road In Galloway, NJ

Galloway Township officials, you better listen up about this one. The parents of your current students are NOT messing around here. You know how there's the four schools in Galloway, including Absegami High School, all within the same general area? Since they're all within the same vicinity, you can imagine the horror that is the traffic congestion in that region of the township during school drop-off in the morning and pick-up in the afternoon.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City NJ

Someone is going to have some very happy holidays!. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
