HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO