Houston, TX

cw39.com

Police charge man shot by METRO officers with aggravated assault

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two METRO police officers on Saturday, who also shot the suspect several times. Talmadge Blount, 47, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, Houston police said. The incident happened near the Wheeler METRORail station...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

DWI driver who killed mom and 3 kids get 4 life sentences, DA says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An East Texas man who killed a mother and three children in a drunken driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences Monday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild

A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

