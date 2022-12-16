Read full article on original website
Police charge man shot by METRO officers with aggravated assault
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two METRO police officers on Saturday, who also shot the suspect several times. Talmadge Blount, 47, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, Houston police said. The incident happened near the Wheeler METRORail station...
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
DWI driver who killed mom and 3 kids get 4 life sentences, DA says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An East Texas man who killed a mother and three children in a drunken driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences Monday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen...
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
HPD: Multiple shooters on the run after deadly shooting outside club near Museum District
HOUSTON — Multiple shooters are on the run after a deadly shooting at a club near the Museum District, according to Houston police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill on Southmore Boulevard near SH 288. Police said it started as a disturbance between...
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild
A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
Southwest Freeway at Highway 288 northbound lanes reopened after big rig crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — All northbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway have reopened after being closed at the ramp to Highway 288 after a big rig crash early Tuesday morning. Houston police said around 1:30 a.m., a big rig with two trailers jackknifed on the freeway. It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
Officers hurt after trying to save woman trapped in flaming car after fatal crash: Friendswood PD
One police officer was burned, and another suffered smoke inhalation after trying to save the woman before she died, investigators said.
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
