Boil water advisory issued for portion of Garden City
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Garden City public water supply system located in Finney County.
'Coldest day for quite some time': Bitter cold on the way this week
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has revised its forecast as a cold air mass makes its way to the central United States later this week. The high temperature in the Hays area by Thursday is now expected to be as low as 3 below zero, with an overnight low Thursday of 12 below zero possible.
