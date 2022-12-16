Read full article on original website
Related
East Brother Light Station seeking new innkeepers
East Brother Light Station, a B&B, 1874 lighthouse and fog signal in San Francisco Bay in Richmond, is in need of a new innkeeper, Mayor Tom Butt announced on his E-Forum. The current innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek, will sign off on their duties in late March 2023. The new...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County mountain cab looks for its own spotlight outside of Napa County’s shadow
Long in the shadow of their neighbors to the east in Napa County, vintners who specialize in cabernet sauvignon grown from higher elevations in Sonoma County are pushing for their time in the spotlight. They argue the wines coming out of Sonoma County ― particularly from the foothills of the...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: New Info]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—His Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
'They're loved': Nonprofits provide holiday help for struggling Bay Area families this weekend
The last weekend before Christmas highlights the needs and struggles that so many Bay Area families are facing this season.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area mom's Christmas wish for a home comes true after almost a year being unhoused
An RV has been Brianni's shelter for almost a year. Her Christmas wish was an actual home. That wish came true when Brianni signed the lease to her new apartment thanks to the promise of Richmond's mayor.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
5 rescued by chopper after Jeep falls 300 feet into Sonoma County ravine
(KRON) — Five people were rescued from a ravine on Monday night after their Jeep fell about 300 feet, the California Highway Patrol said. The victims all have major injuries. CHP said the Jeep was driving on a dirt road when it crashed down into the ravine. The area was difficult to access, forcing firefighters […]
mendofever.com
Male Laying In Roadway, Items Dropped In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 12.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
Bay Area man with diabetes on dialysis says changes to his health care plan puts his life at risk
"It's not hard to die. It is hard to live. That is what I am scared of." Health care laws and regulations starting in 2023 will impact a visually-impaired Benicia man living with diabetes kept alive by dialysis.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
mendofever.com
Passenger Unable To Pay Cab Fee, Verbal On The Rail Trail – Ukiah Police Logs 12.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Mini Cooper Speeds Through Lower Lake Sobriety Check Point—Subsequent Pursuit Ends in Crash
The following is a post from the CHP Clear Lake Facebook Page:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, CHP Clear Lake Area personnel conducted a DUI checkpoint on southbound State Route 53 in Lower Lake, Lake County. CHP officers contacted nearly 500 drivers, issued 14 citations, impounded two vehicles and conducted four DUI investigations.
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
Man, 37, dies after shooting in Suisun City; homicide investigation underway
SUISUN CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Suisun City on Thursday night. Suisun City police say, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot several times. Offices started life-saving measures and he was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now actively being investigated. Police have not released any suspect information, and the name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
EXCLUSIVE: Novato police SWAT leader guns down neighbor's dog, releases video to defend actions
The dog had killed two chickens, but a police use of force expert says the officer -- who is head of the Novato SWAT team and their expert in de-escalation -- should not have opened fire as the dog's elderly owners looked on, horrified.
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
DUI checkpoint nets 1 arrest, 12 citations
NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — A DUI checkpoint in Novato Friday evening netted one arrest and 12 citations. The driver was arrested for DUI (drugs) and for transportation of controlled substances for sale. The motorists were cited for driving without a license at the checkpoint, which was held at Rowland Boulevard and Leafwood Drive. According to […]
Comments / 0