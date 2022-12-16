ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Male Laying In Roadway, Items Dropped In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 12.18.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
Man, 37, dies after shooting in Suisun City; homicide investigation underway

SUISUN CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Suisun City on Thursday night. Suisun City police say, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot several times. Offices started life-saving measures and he was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now actively being investigated. Police have not released any suspect information, and the name of the man killed has also not yet been released. 
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
DUI checkpoint nets 1 arrest, 12 citations

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — A DUI checkpoint in Novato Friday evening netted one arrest and 12 citations. The driver was arrested for DUI (drugs) and for transportation of controlled substances for sale. The motorists were cited for driving without a license at the checkpoint, which was held at Rowland Boulevard and Leafwood Drive. According to […]
