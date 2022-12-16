Read full article on original website
WCNC
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
WBTV
New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance and concerns are mounting over her whereabouts with the FBI and SBI now involved in the investigation. Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance […]
qcnews.com
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond
The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
wccbcharlotte.com
FBI, SBI Return To Home Of 11-Year-Old Cornelius Girl, One Day After Arrest Of Parents
UPDATE — (Sunday) CORNELIUS, N.C. — The FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police Detectives returned to the home of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari Sunday afternoon. She’s been missing for more than three weeks. WCCB News was the only crew on the scene as investigators took pictures outside the home, and collected more evidence inside. They also towed a car from the family’s garage, and brought in a canine unit. Investigators told WCCB News they were there to conduct another thorough search to make sure nothing is overlooked.
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced. Cornelius police said it was asking for the public's help to find Madalina Cojocari on Friday. Cojocari's parents initially reported...
Kia and Hyundai car thefts on the rise, York County Sheriff's Office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) released an alert concerning a recent wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in York County. According to YCSO, over the past couple of weeks, thieves have been targeting Kia and Hyundai cars, specifically around the Fort Mill, Clover and Lake Wylie areas. Over the last two weeks, thieves have targeted 12 of these cars, YCSO said.
qcnews.com
'We're not going to let this guy die': Four soldiers with the N.C. Army National run towards danger at Northlake Mall
"Soon as we ran up the stairs, we kind of jumped in and tried to separate the people that were fighting," said Rickey Dixon, a sergeant first class with the North Carolina Army National Guard. ‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers …. "Soon as...
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
Prayer vigil for missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A prayer vigil will be held Tuesday night for Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina. The gathering will begin at 7 p.m. at Smithville Park located at 19710 South Ferry Street in Cornelius. The park is located near Catawba Ave. just east of Interstate 77 and Route 21 (Statesville Road).
qcnews.com
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
CMPD animal shelter at critical capacity, pauses owner surrenders of dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has halted owner surrenders of dogs, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shelter reports critical levels of kennel capacity, with 282 dogs in the system. Of those dogs, 208 are housed on-site in...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Here's how many unexcused absences a CMS student can have before the school will report it to DSS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.
Gastonia police officer fires weapon after encountering armed person at a home; road closed
GASTONIA, N.C. — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department fired their gun after they encountered an armed subject Monday night. At about 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Hudson Boulevard about someone who had a gun. The armed person was believed...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
WCNC
