Cornelius, NC

WCNC

Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance

CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance and concerns are mounting over her whereabouts with the FBI and SBI now involved in the investigation. Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance […]
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond

The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

FBI, SBI Return To Home Of 11-Year-Old Cornelius Girl, One Day After Arrest Of Parents

UPDATE — (Sunday) CORNELIUS, N.C. — The FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police Detectives returned to the home of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari Sunday afternoon. She’s been missing for more than three weeks. WCCB News was the only crew on the scene as investigators took pictures outside the home, and collected more evidence inside. They also towed a car from the family’s garage, and brought in a canine unit. Investigators told WCCB News they were there to conduct another thorough search to make sure nothing is overlooked.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Kia and Hyundai car thefts on the rise, York County Sheriff's Office says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) released an alert concerning a recent wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in York County. According to YCSO, over the past couple of weeks, thieves have been targeting Kia and Hyundai cars, specifically around the Fort Mill, Clover and Lake Wylie areas. Over the last two weeks, thieves have targeted 12 of these cars, YCSO said.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Prayer vigil for missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A prayer vigil will be held Tuesday night for Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina. The gathering will begin at 7 p.m. at Smithville Park located at 19710 South Ferry Street in Cornelius. The park is located near Catawba Ave. just east of Interstate 77 and Route 21 (Statesville Road).
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

