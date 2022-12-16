ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Major League Pickleball Announces New Owners, League Format

The list of celebrity pickleball team owners keeps getting longer — and is becoming increasingly diverse across entertainment industries. On Monday, Major League Pickleball held its Challenger Level draft, where owners selected the players for their teams. With the first pick in the draft, the D.C. Pickleball Team —whose...
Front Office Sports

Bowl Games Could Bring In $450M With Expanded Playoffs

Bowl games will only increase in value with help from the College Football Playoff. The CFP will expand from four to 12 teams in 2024, and the increase could reportedly generate at least $450 million in gross revenue over the final two years of the competition’s current media deal.
Front Office Sports

Argentina Declares Tuesday National Holiday

The soccer-obsessed nation of Argentina is ensuring that all of its citizens will be able to celebrate its new world champions properly. The Argentine government has declared Tuesday a bank holiday across the country. The victorious men’s national team will travel to the obelisk in Buenos Aires to celebrate the world title with fans, per the team’s official Twitter account.
Front Office Sports

Curry, Serena, Adidas Sued for Promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club

Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, and Adidas are all being sued as members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Other celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Snoop Dogg, and Madonna are accused of pumping up the value of Yuga Labs’ flagship NFT collection and its associated crypto token ApeCoin. The suit claims...
Front Office Sports

A Chaotic World Cup Still Delivers The Perfect Final

This has arguably been the most controversial, chaotic World Cup in the 92-year history of the international tournament — but also one of the most epic from a competitive standpoint. There was the unprecedented selection of Qatar as the host, the equally unprecedented decision to hold it in the...
Front Office Sports

World Cup Final Sets American Viewership Record

The epic 2022 World Cup Final — which saw Argentina win its third world championship in a tense penalty-kicks victory over France — has delivered record viewership numbers for Fox Sports. Sunday’s match drew 16.8 million viewers for the telecast on Fox — the most watched men’s World...
Front Office Sports

La Liga Unhappy About FIFA’s Expansion Plans

Spain’s top soccer league has some issues with the sport’s governing body. La Liga is considering taking legal action against FIFA following a plan to expand the 2025 Club World Cup to 32 teams, change its frequency, and alter the 2026 Men’s World Cup format. “These decisions...
Front Office Sports

