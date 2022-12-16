Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns, Mercury Reportedly Selling to Mat Ishbia for $4 Billion
The Phoenix Suns appear to have a buyer. Billionaire Mat Ishbia is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy the NBA team. At 42, he’ll be the league’s second-youngest owner. The United Wholesale Mortgage CEO will pay around $4 billion, easily beating the record for an NBA team set by Joseph Tsai’s 2019 purchase of the Brooklyn Nets for $2.3 billion.
Mark Cuban Wants Mavs to Play in a Casino Resort
Mark Cuban has a vision for the Dallas Mavericks’ future home — but it will take more than dollars to make it happen. Cuban would like the NBA team he owns to play in an arena at the center of a resort and casino — if and when gambling is legalized in the Lone Star State.
Report: Phoenix Suns Toxic Workplace Culture More Than Sarver
The Phoenix Suns’ toxic workplace culture likely went beyond owner Robert Sarver. According to some former and current employees, many in the Suns’ hierarchy, including president and CEO Jason Rowley, participated in the culture Sarver created — but have not faced consequences, per a new report from ESPN.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Major League Pickleball Announces New Owners, League Format
The list of celebrity pickleball team owners keeps getting longer — and is becoming increasingly diverse across entertainment industries. On Monday, Major League Pickleball held its Challenger Level draft, where owners selected the players for their teams. With the first pick in the draft, the D.C. Pickleball Team —whose...
NCAA should eliminate signing days for recruits. It's time for something different. | Opinion
With the December signing period for college football opening Wednesday, it's time to reconsider the existence of college signing days altogether.
Ronaldo’s $638M Offer Includes Promoting Saudi World Cup Bid
Saudi Arabia has made a huge offer to Cristiano Ronaldo — but he’ll have to do more than just play soccer. The country wants one of the world’s most popular athletes to boost its pitch for the 2030 World Cup. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr offered Ronaldo...
Bowl Games Could Bring In $450M With Expanded Playoffs
Bowl games will only increase in value with help from the College Football Playoff. The CFP will expand from four to 12 teams in 2024, and the increase could reportedly generate at least $450 million in gross revenue over the final two years of the competition’s current media deal.
Argentina Declares Tuesday National Holiday
The soccer-obsessed nation of Argentina is ensuring that all of its citizens will be able to celebrate its new world champions properly. The Argentine government has declared Tuesday a bank holiday across the country. The victorious men’s national team will travel to the obelisk in Buenos Aires to celebrate the world title with fans, per the team’s official Twitter account.
Fanatics Could Kick Off Major Sports Betting Push in January
A major new player on the sports betting scene is expected to make its debut next month. Fanatics is aiming to launch its BetFanatics app next month in Maryland. Fanatics already has connections to millions of consumers through its retail platform and collectibles company. Last month, it struck a deal...
Curry, Serena, Adidas Sued for Promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club
Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, and Adidas are all being sued as members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Other celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Snoop Dogg, and Madonna are accused of pumping up the value of Yuga Labs’ flagship NFT collection and its associated crypto token ApeCoin. The suit claims...
A Chaotic World Cup Still Delivers The Perfect Final
This has arguably been the most controversial, chaotic World Cup in the 92-year history of the international tournament — but also one of the most epic from a competitive standpoint. There was the unprecedented selection of Qatar as the host, the equally unprecedented decision to hold it in the...
World Cup Final Sets American Viewership Record
The epic 2022 World Cup Final — which saw Argentina win its third world championship in a tense penalty-kicks victory over France — has delivered record viewership numbers for Fox Sports. Sunday’s match drew 16.8 million viewers for the telecast on Fox — the most watched men’s World...
Lionel Messi’s World Cup Victory Post Makes Instagram History
Lionel Messi’s maiden World Cup win has elevated him in discussions about the greatest soccer players of all time. It also gave him the chance to prove he’s still one of the greatest ever on social media. Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s penalty kicks victory over France in...
La Liga Unhappy About FIFA’s Expansion Plans
Spain’s top soccer league has some issues with the sport’s governing body. La Liga is considering taking legal action against FIFA following a plan to expand the 2025 Club World Cup to 32 teams, change its frequency, and alter the 2026 Men’s World Cup format. “These decisions...
Argentina Wins World Cup, Caps Month of Record Spending and Viewership
After a 3-3 draw that went to a penalty shootout, Argentina beat France in a thrilling final match that went down the wire. Now the 2022 World Cup is over, and this year’s tournament leaves behind a legacy of stunning upsets and off-field controversy — along with record viewership and spending.
