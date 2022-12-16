Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church
There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
Shreveport Police Searching for Wanted Domestic Abuse Suspect
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December. On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. (10-4-1999) battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
City of Shreveport Prepared for Harsh Winter Conditions
City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to...
Shreveport Volunteer Network Still Working Hard on Storm Cleanup (VIDEO)
A busy weekend for Shreveport Volunteer Network and other volunteers. SVN posted a video over the weekend of the cleanup efforts near the Keithville-Keachie area after a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday (12-13-22). Efforts continued through the week, to get the area cleaned up after the storm, and...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
The 12 Days of Christmas and Their Importance to Mardi Gras
Did you know that the 12 Days of Christmas actually happen after Christmas? And what in the world does Christmas have to do with Mardi Gras? Buckle your seatbelt, because it's one heck of a story. Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it...
Shreveport Intruder Faces Prison Time
A Shreveport man who broke into a home in April of 2020, and then tried to break in to the same residence again a few weeks later, was found guilty of the crimes in Caddo District Court on Thursday. Damarcus Jones, 29 years old, was charged with unauthorized entry of...
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
Shreveport Felon Convicted on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court found Jayden Malik Boyd, 23, guilty as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of marijuana.
Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport
Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
Bossier Law Enforcement To Get Another Free Christmas Meal From Tubbs
It's almost here! Santa Claus makes his world famous flight late next Saturday night and early Sunday. Early Christmas morning, kids all over will wake to find the gifts they've dreamed of for the last several months. However, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Bossier City Police, Haughton, Benton and Plain Dealing...
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Was It Really Snowing in Shreveport on Tuesday? Kind Of
Many People in Shreveport Were Pulling Into Shriner's Hospital Parking Lot to Take Pictures on Tuesday. Why was this hospital such a popular spot on a Tuesday morning? Well, Santa and a snow day of course. Browns Inflatables Has a Snow Machine and They Made a Snow Day Happen for...
Need Comfort Food? Here’re the Top 10 Spots in Shreveport
There has been a lot of stories about stores and restaurants we wish we had in Shreveport-Bossier. And I don't disagree with the discussion. (I've been lamenting the loss of Schlotzsky's locally for years.) And as much as I think Sam's Club is fine, it would be nice to have Costco here.
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0